Michael Zerafa slams “boring” Tim Tszyu ahead of Jeff Horn clash

Middleweight contender Michael ‘Pretty Boy’ Zerafa has slammed Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) for trading on his last name ahead of his clash with compatriot Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) next month.

The Australian pair will meet over 10 rounds at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on August 26 after the original fight date of April 22 was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Zerafa, 28, split a pair of fights with former WBO welterweight champion Horn last year and says he can’t understand why the more experienced fighter isn’t the favourite.

“I don’t understand why Horn is the underdog,” Zerafa 27-4 (16) told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“He’s beaten Pacquiao, been in with (Terence) Crawford, myself… and he’s the outsider. You take away Tszyu’s last name and this fight wouldn’t even be happening.

“Everyone compares him to his dad. His dad is an absolute legend. But he’s not his old man. He’s got big shoes to fill… he’ll get caught out sooner rather than later.”

The Melburnian questioned Tszyu’s credentials, labelling the 25-year-old Sydneysider boring while admitting he would like the opportunity to fight him.

“I fell asleep. He can’t string a sentence together. It sounds like he’s talking underwater. He’s the most boring fighter I’ve ever seen,” Zerafa continued.

“I’m hoping he’s putting it on (for the media) and he’s not like that outside of boxing.

“I’m not going to knock his ability. He’s up and coming. But if you took his last name away, he wouldn’t have this fight.

“He’s growing each fight, he’s looking good but I think Horn beats him with his awkwardness and toughness.

“I’m looking forward to it but the real fight is with me, either the finale of trilogy with Horn or a blockbuster with Tszyu.”

