Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut for next fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) is refusing to take a pay cut for his next fight, citing his contract with promoter Top Rank.

This is despite the coronavirus pandemic preventing crowds from attending the boxing in the US, reducing the revenue stream for promoters.

The 32-year-old Nebraskan pocketed almost $4 million in his fight against Egidijus Kavaliauskas in December and more than $5.5 million in his pay-per-view debut against Amir Khan in April last year.

“My contract states I’m not taking any pay cuts. If we have to fight for the minimum, so be it,” Crawford said to ESPN.

“With the fans unable to come see the fight, I don’t know how that’ll fare against any top welterweight in the division.”

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has put together a shortlist of opponents for Crawford that includes WBA champion Manny Pacquiao, former world champions Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter and Kell Brook, along with leading contender Yordenis Ugas.

The viability of those fights will be contingent on either a live gate or the protagonists accepting a reduced purse.

“When you look at the whole landscape of the whole thing, it’s going to come down to money,” Crawford continued.

“And if you can’t provide the proper money for each fighter, then how is that going to make the fight happen?

“But as far as a pay cut, it depends on who we’re fighting. Manny Pacquiao is a fight that we’re still currently looking forward to getting.

“Like I said, the pandemic has messed up a lot of things as far as money.”

