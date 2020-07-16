TwitterFacebook

Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut for next fight

16 July 2020
terencecrawford
It is unlikely at this point that we will ever see Terence Crawford fight Manny Pacquiao.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) is refusing to take a pay cut for his next fight, citing his contract with promoter Top Rank.

This is despite the coronavirus pandemic preventing crowds from attending the boxing in the US, reducing the revenue stream for promoters.

The 32-year-old Nebraskan pocketed almost $4 million in his fight against Egidijus Kavaliauskas in December and more than $5.5 million in his pay-per-view debut against Amir Khan in April last year.

See Also

“My contract states I’m not taking any pay cuts. If we have to fight for the minimum, so be it,” Crawford said to ESPN.

“With the fans unable to come see the fight, I don’t know how that’ll fare against any top welterweight in the division.”

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has put together a shortlist of opponents for Crawford that includes WBA champion Manny Pacquiao, former world champions Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter and Kell Brook, along with leading contender Yordenis Ugas.

The viability of those fights will be contingent on either a live gate or the protagonists accepting a reduced purse.

“When you look at the whole landscape of the whole thing, it’s going to come down to money,” Crawford continued.

“And if you can’t provide the proper money for each fighter, then how is that going to make the fight happen?

“But as far as a pay cut, it depends on who we’re fighting. Manny Pacquiao is a fight that we’re still currently looking forward to getting.

“Like I said, the pandemic has messed up a lot of things as far as money.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut for next fight

Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut for next fight

Michael Zerafa slams

Michael Zerafa slams "boring" Tim Tszyu ahead of Jeff Horn…

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather Jr comments

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather…

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this year

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this…

Liam Williams gunning for Demetrius Andrade after re-signing with Frank Warren

Liam Williams gunning for Demetrius Andrade after re-signing with Frank…

Billy Joe Saunders missed the boat against Canelo Alvarez, says Bernard Hopkins

Billy Joe Saunders missed the boat against Canelo Alvarez, says…

Manny Pacquiao had the superior career to Floyd Mayweather Jr, says Buddy McGirt

Manny Pacquiao had the superior career to Floyd Mayweather Jr,…

Jamel Herring title defence cancelled after testing positive to COVID-19 for a second time

Jamel Herring title defence cancelled after testing positive to COVID-19…

Alexander Povetkin says there’s more to winning a fight than just a left hook

Alexander Povetkin says there’s more to winning a fight than…

TOP STORIES

Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut for next fight

Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut for next fight

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) is refusing to take a pay cut for his next fight, citing his contract with promoter Top Rank. This is despite the coronavirus pandemic preventing crowds from attending the boxing in the US…

Michael Zerafa slams "boring" Tim Tszyu ahead of Jeff Horn…

Michael Zerafa slams

Middleweight contender Michael ‘Pretty Boy’ Zerafa has slammed Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) for trading on his last name ahead of his clash with compatriot Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) next month. The Australian pair will meet over 10 rounds at Queensland Country…

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather…

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather Jr comments

Leonard Ellerbe has lashed out at Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman after the former WBA welterweight champion criticised Floyd Mayweather Jr for ducking him. Mayweather Jr, who won world titles in five different weight classes, retired with an undefeated …

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this…

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this year

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has indicated that WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 21-2 (10) will defend his world title against Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2 (15) later this year. The 34-year-old southpaw from Cincinnati was s…

Liam Williams gunning for Demetrius Andrade after re-signing with Frank…

Liam Williams gunning for Demetrius Andrade after re-signing with Frank Warren

Middleweight contender Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams 22-2-1 (17) has signed a new long-term promotional agreement with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. The 28-year-old Welshman dropped a pair of competitive fights to Liam Smith in 2017 but has…

Billy Joe Saunders missed the boat against Canelo Alvarez, says…

Billy Joe Saunders missed the boat against Canelo Alvarez, says Bernard Hopkins

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) may never get another chance to fight Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36), according to Bernard Hopkins. The 30-year-old British southpaw was expected to face Alvarez on …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US