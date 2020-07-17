Anthony Joshua set to knockout Tyson Fury, according to Bernard Hopkins

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins has predicted Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) will knockout Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) when the heavyweight duo meet in 2021.

IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua will need to get past mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev, while WBC champion Fury has a third fight with Deontay Wilder lined up first.

If both British boxers are successful, they will clash in the new year at a venue to be determined.

“The heavyweight division was asleep for a decade until Deontay Wilder, Joshua and Fury surfaced. Four or five other names are knocking on the door to be threatening contenders,” Hopkins told Sky Sports‘ Toe 2 Toe podcast.

“But let’s just deal with those three right now.

“Joshua vs Fury is a fight that both guys could win or lose. I like Joshua to be tested, to get his feelings hurt early – that might be a knockdown, but he will get up.

“Because of the lesson that he learned being, not unprepared, but overconfident he paid a big price. He redeemed himself.

“Now that is in his memory – what not to do ever again – Joshua beats Fury by knockout late.

“It will be an interesting, exciting five or six rounds at the beginning. Then Joshua’s athleticism, boxing IQ and experience would overwhelm Fury.

“Joshua would come out of a dust-storm based on his experience.

“At this point he has to make a really serious statement based on [the Andy Ruiz Jr loss]. Redemption.

“This fight is Joshua’s stamp of approval of being great. He’s not there yet. He is in legacy building mode.”

Top Rank executive Brad Jacobs said interest in hosting the fight is coming in from around the globe.

“It would be a huge fight in Britain for obvious reasons. But a heavyweight championship fight in the US is a big thing,” Jacobs said.

“Certainly Fury’s second home is Las Vegas. All of his recent fights have been there. He has a tremendous following in the US with [American TV] pushing him and making him a star.

“Fury is better known in the US than Joshua. But there is time for Joshua to make a name for himself before this event takes place.

“It doesn’t hurt for either guy to continue to build their profile before this fight. They are each huge names across the world. The bigger and better that becomes, the better it is for everybody.”

