Jason Quigley confident of landing Canelo Alvarez assignment

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Jason Quigley 18-1 (14) remains confident he will land his dream fight against Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) in September.

The 29-year-old Irish middleweight, who made his pro debut on the undercard of Alvarez vs Erislandy Lara six years ago, in on a shortlist of potential opponents along with Callum Smith and John Ryder.

One advantage the Quigley has is that he is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions alongside Alvarez.

“Turning professional on July 12, on the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, on the Canelo-Lara undercard, and now look at us,” Quigley told Sky Sports.

“A few years on and I’m possibly going to be fighting Canelo Alvarez. It’s been a crazy career for me. It’s been an enjoyable one, there’s been a lot of ups and downs.

“But it’s a high possibility now. Golden Boy and my Sheer Sports Management team have been in touch with me. They have offered me the fight, to fight Canelo Alvarez, and it’s all there.

“We’re just waiting now for the possibility. Of course, there’s other boxers that could possibly be getting the fight as well. But I have been asked, ‘would I take the fight?’ 100 per cent, I said ‘yes.’

“I want to get in with the best in the world. Canelo Alvarez is the best out there at the minute, he’s the face of boxing, and I want to get in there and I want to see how good he really is, and give him everything I’ve got, if it all comes off.”

Quigley, who kicked off the year with the third-round knockout of Fernando Marin in California in January, sees himself as a good chance to land the Alvarez assignment.

“I’ve been hearing all those names that are put in front of him, but week by week and day by day, it looks like these names are thinning down lower and lower,” said Quigley.

“Out there at the minute, it’s looking like myself or Ryder that could be high potential possibilities for that fight.”

