TwitterFacebook

Jesus Vasquez, Jr. joins Ryan Roach’s Fighter Locker stable

17 July 2020
Jesus Vasquez Jr
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Undefeated super featherweight prospect Jesus Vasquez, Jr. (6-0, 2 KOs), fighting out of Englewood, Colorado, has signed a managerial contract with
Ryan Roach’s Fighter Locker.

“I talked to my coach, Leroy Miller, who I’ve been with since the beginning, and it made sense to us,” Vasquez, Jr. talked about why he signed with Roach. “I had a good feeling about Ryan.”

“I knew Jesus was a special fighter when former world champion Vernon Phillips reached out to me and said that there’s a special kid out here you should look at,” Roach commented. “I spoke with his coach and it seemed like a perfect fit. Leroy is a great coach and I look forward to working with him. Jesus is very experienced and a well-rounded fighter. He has speed and power. I’m confident he will be competing for a world title in under 15 fights. He’s a special type of fighter and adding fighters like Jesus to my stable is remarkable.”

See Also

Vasquez, Jr. was a decorated American amateur boxer, posting a 158-25 record, at one point ranked No. 2 in the country at 123-pounds, No. 3 at 132, highlighted by gold-medal performances three times at the Ringside National Championships, in addition to winning the PAL Championships. He also medaled at numerous national and regional amateur tournaments.

Th 29-year-old Vasquez, Jr. got a relatively late start on his pro boxing career, which started February 10, 2018, when he won a four-round unanimous decision over Eberardo Lopez. Vasquez stayed an amateur to try and make the 2016 U.S. Olympic Boxing Team. He was a member of the USA Knockouts of the USB World Boxing Series of Boxing, losing his Olympic bid in a losing U.S. Trials semifinals match versus Carlos Balderas, and then took off 1 ½ years from boxing. He did earn his Associates Degree from Arapahoe Community College in business.

His amateur experience included fights with Balderas, the 2016 US Olympian, reigning International lightweight World champion Teofimo Lopez, and countless others who prepared him for the pro ranks.

“I tried qualifying for the Olympic Team, but after losing to Balderas, I got away from boxing” Vasquez, Jr. said. “I returned when my love of the sport came back to me. The amateurs introduced me to different styles, fighting so many boxers nationally, and I even fought some International opponents here in the U.S.

“I got a late start in the pros, but I’m not in a super rush. I feel that I’m at the level to take hard fights. I don’t need to fight a lot of easy fights to build my record, because my amateur background puts me at that level. I would like to fight 6-8 times this year, but the pandemic has messed up plans for everybody. I had a fight scheduled for August that has been cancelled.”

A good example of Vasquez’ amateur pedigree advancing his pro career is his last fight this past January, in which he won a unanimous 6-round unanimous decision against 62-fight veteran Robert Frankel (37-24-1).

“He’s been training, and we are looking to get him back in the ring soon,” Roach added.

Vasquez, Jr. joins Fighter Locker’s growing stable that includes a talented Ukrainian trio of North American Boxing Association (NABA) super welterweight title holder Stanyslav Skofokhod (19-2, 16 KOs), word-rated welterweight Karen Chukhadzhian (16-1, 7 KOs) and super lightweight Zoravor Petrosyan (7-0, 3 KOs).

Other Fighter Locker stablemates include Dominican welterweight Juan Carlos “Merengue” Abreu (23-5-1, 21 KOs), the former IBF Youth World super lightweight champion; Lynn, MA super welterweight Khiry Todd (10-1, 8 KOs),Dorchester, MA welterweight Gabriel Duluc (15-3, 4 KOs), Troy, NY super lightweight RayJay Bermudez, Toronto, Canada welterweight Jeff “The Trouble 1” Tabrizi (8-3, 7 KOs), and New Haven, CT super welterweight Jimmy “Quiet Storm” Williams (16-3-2, 5 KOs). Plus, three fighters prepared to make their pro debuts: former Kazakhstan National Team light heavyweight Alexey Sevostyanov, Irish National champion Paul Ryan, and U.S. Army bantamweight Daniel Bailey, Jr.

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Anthony Joshua set to knockout Tyson Fury, according to Bernard Hopkins

Anthony Joshua set to knockout Tyson Fury, according to Bernard…

Jason Quigley confident of landing Canelo Alvarez assignment

Jason Quigley confident of landing Canelo Alvarez assignment

Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut for next fight

Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut for next fight

Michael Zerafa slams

Michael Zerafa slams "boring" Tim Tszyu ahead of Jeff Horn…

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather Jr comments

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather…

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this year

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this…

Liam Williams gunning for Demetrius Andrade after re-signing with Frank Warren

Liam Williams gunning for Demetrius Andrade after re-signing with Frank…

Billy Joe Saunders missed the boat against Canelo Alvarez, says Bernard Hopkins

Billy Joe Saunders missed the boat against Canelo Alvarez, says…

Manny Pacquiao had the superior career to Floyd Mayweather Jr, says Buddy McGirt

Manny Pacquiao had the superior career to Floyd Mayweather Jr,…

TOP STORIES

Anthony Joshua set to knockout Tyson Fury, according to Bernard…

Anthony Joshua set to knockout Tyson Fury, according to Bernard Hopkins

Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins has predicted Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) will knockout Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) when the heavyweight duo meet in 2021. IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua will need to get past mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev, while WBC cha…

Jason Quigley confident of landing Canelo Alvarez assignment

Jason Quigley confident of landing Canelo Alvarez assignment

Jason Quigley 18-1 (14) remains confident he will land his dream fight against Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) in September. The 29-year-old Irish middleweight, who made his pro debut on the undercard of Alvarez vs Erislandy La…

Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut for next fight

Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut for next fight

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) is refusing to take a pay cut for his next fight, citing his contract with promoter Top Rank. This is despite the coronavirus pandemic preventing crowds from attending the boxing in the US…

Michael Zerafa slams "boring" Tim Tszyu ahead of Jeff Horn…

Michael Zerafa slams

Middleweight contender Michael ‘Pretty Boy’ Zerafa has slammed Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) for trading on his last name ahead of his clash with compatriot Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) next month. The Australian pair will meet over 10 rounds at Queensland Country…

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather…

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather Jr comments

Leonard Ellerbe has lashed out at Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman after the former WBA welterweight champion criticised Floyd Mayweather Jr for ducking him. Mayweather Jr, who won world titles in five different weight classes, retired with an undefeated …

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this…

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this year

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has indicated that WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 21-2 (10) will defend his world title against Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2 (15) later this year. The 34-year-old southpaw from Cincinnati was s…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US