Anthony Joshua must take chances against Kubrat Pulev, says Peter Fury

Peter Fury has warned unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) not to underestimate Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14).

The WBA, WBO and IBF champion will defend his titles against the mandatory challenger from Bulgaria with a date and venue yet to be determined.

Fury’s son Hughie lost a 12-round points decision to Pulev, 39, in October 2018.

“Pulev is very cagey and he’ll come in top condition as well, and he’s really up for this fight,” Peter Fury told Sky Sports.

“He’s got a very good jab. He’s a very underestimated boxer is Pulev. He’s very awkward.

“You’ve got to break him down and AJ will have to take chances in this fight, because he’s not going to just simply be able to land that double jab and right hand on Pulev, no matter how sharp he is.

“AJ has got to take it to him and be explosive, but be clever with it. You have to fancy the younger man, but like I said, you can’t put anything past Pulev, because he’s a very cute, professional fighter.

“It’s not a pushover fight this, it’s a serious fight. When people are famous in boxing everyone expects them to win, but it’s not the case in this fight.

“This fight is a dangerous fight for him. If he doesn’t keep 100 per cent focused, this fight can slip from him again.”

The 30-year-old Joshua regained his titles with a revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr on points in Saudi Arabia last December, boxing effectively off the backfoot to nullify the Mexican-American’s attack.

But Fury said that type of approach would not work against Pulev.

“He’s an overwhelming kind of guy. If he gets going, gets in a routine, then he can grind you down,” said Fury.

“It’s definitely not a fight for AJ to go on his back foot, because that will definitely suit Pulev down to a tee. It’s not easy to outbox Pulev.”

