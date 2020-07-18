TwitterFacebook

Scott Harrison convinced he can win another world title ahead of unlikely comeback

18 July 2020
Scott Harrison
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former two-time WBO featherweight champion Scott Harrison 27-3-2 (15) is excited to make his comeback after seven years out of the ring.

The 42-year-old Scotsman returns to action when he takes on Paul Peers at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen this Saturday night.

Harrison was released from jail two years ago after being sentenced to four years for assault.

“It is not just a matter of coming back, making some money, and then retiring,” Harrison told BBC Scotland.

“I truly believe I can win the world title again. If I was 50 or 55, I would tell you I could make a comeback and still win the title because I would keep myself in condition.

Harrison was denied a licence to box by the British Boxing Board of Control before the British and Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) agreed to licence him.

“I have been waiting to get back to doing my job,” he said. “To get back to working in boxing and get the opportunity to achieve good things, win titles and get my life back on track.

“I wasn’t given the opportunity. On Saturday night, I am going to get my opportunity.”

The fight will take place without spectators and we be broadcast live on Fite.tv.

Harrison says he will mix fighting in front of a crowd.

“They will be a big, big miss because you get energy off the crowd and people want to watch you fight,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, the job must get done. To be honest I am just buzzing about the fight and to get my career back on track.”

Friend and former WBO super featherweight champion Alex Arthur admitted a successful comeback for Harrison was a big ask.

“I’d rather not see him box now. Scott was a wonderful world champion and a fantastic athlete but it’s been a very long time since he has been in the ring,” Arthur said on Good Morning Scotland.

“I’ve known Scott since we were teenagers. We are former team-mates and we were stablemates as professionals. Father time waits for no-one and I really don’t believe that he can capture his former glory.

“It’s going to be a massive uphill battle for him.”

