Tyson Fury’s sparring partner Jared Anderson speaks out on quick KO win

Heavyweight Jared ‘The Real Big Baby’ Anderson 5-0 (5) made short work of Hector Perez 7-3 (3) knocking him out in the first round of their four-round bout at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night.

Anderson worked as a sparring partner for WBC champion Tyson Fury in the lead up to his victory over Deontay Wilder in their rematch in February.

The 20-year-old prospect from Toledo, Ohio was having his second fight inside the ‘The Bubble’ after knocking out Johnnie Langston at the venue five weeks earlier.

“That was too quick! I got him out of there and implemented what I’ve been working on in the gym,” he said.

“I want to return as soon as possible. I leave that in the hands of my promoter, but when they give me a date, I’ll be ready.

“It doesn’t matter who they put in front of me. Any of these guys who have fought in the ‘Bubble’, I’ll fight them.”

Earlier, Anderson spoke about sparring Fury and what he learned from the experience.

“He made me think a lot, it was a chess match, tit for tat,” he told Sky Sports.

“I was definitely not brought in to directly imitate [Wilder]. I’m only 6’4” so my height doesn’t match up.

“But I definitely bring a lot to the table – I will sharpen you up, make sure that you are aware of punches, make sure that you know when they are coming and know how to get out of the way.

“If you can hit me, then you’ve got some speed and technique.

“That’s our biggest point. I’m shorter, hard to hit, a little faster. That was the point made after our first sparring session.

“He knew that if he could hit me, he could definitely hit Wilder.”

