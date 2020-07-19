Oscar Valdez holds no fear of Shakur Stevenson but wants Miguel Berchelt first

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez 27-0 (21) says he would be open to facing his successor Shakur Stevenson 14-0 (8) but believes WBC super featherweight champion Miguel ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt 37-1 (33) is the tougher out.

Southpaw Stevenson, 23, claimed the vacant WBO 126-pound strap with a near shutout victory over Joet Gonzalez in Reno last October.

Valdez, who is scheduled to face Jayson Velez at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Tuesday, vacated the title to move up to the super featherweight division last year.

See Also

He says he holds no fear of Stevenson and would welcome the opportunity to face him in the future.

“Why not? If it’s there, I’ll take it,” said Valdez to FightHubTV.

“I was bothered with people thinking I moved up a division because I was ducking Shakur Stevenson. I have been boxing ever since I was eight years old, I ain’t scared to fight nobody.

“And what more can I prove by trying to face a guy like ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt? I personally think ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt is a way tougher fighter than Shakur Stevenson.”

Berchelt scored his breakthrough win against Francisco Vargas, knocking out the previously undefeated WBC champion in the 11th round in California in January 2017.

The heavy-handed 28-year-old Mexican has successfully defended the belt six times since with all but one of the victories coming via knockout.

Valdez sees Berchelt as a more accomplished fighter than Stevenson.

“He’s a harder puncher, he’s a natural 130-pounder, he’s knocking all these guys out,” Valdez continued.

“So if I was scared of fighting somebody you’d think I’d be afraid to fight Berchelt.

“I’m not scared to fight no fighter, I’m especially not scared to fight Shakur Stevenson.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.