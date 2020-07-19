TwitterFacebook

Ryan Garcia ready for dangerous test against Luke Campbell

19 July 2020
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Lightweight contender Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 20-0 (17) wants to fight former world title challenger Luke Campbell 20-3 (16) because he is a “legitimate threat”.

The 21-year-old Californian has given his promoter Golden Boy the green light to open negotiations for the fight, which would be for the WBC interim 135-pound title.

“We have been notified by his team that he wants to fight Campbell, and we have notified the WBC,” Golden Boy president Eric Gomez told Sky Sports.

See Also

“[Last Wednesday] negotiations were ordered to begin.

“We are very excited, this is the type of fight that Ryan wants. This is a real fight.

“Campbell is a top fighter, he really is. He came close to beating Jorge Linares – the only reason he lost is because of a knockdown early in their fight.

“He is a legitimate threat, a very good fighter, an Olympic gold medallist.

“This will test Ryan. If he beats Campbell then he will get a lot of credit.

“But it is very dangerous for Ryan. These are the type of fights that he needs in his career.”

Campbell has twice fought for world honours, going down on points to unified champion Vasiliy Lomachenko last August and losing a razor-thin split decision to Linares for the WBA title three years ago.

The 32-year-old southpaw has questioned the credentials of Garcia and 21-year-old Las Vegas lightweight Devin Haney.

“It’s hard to see what they are about until they have been in the ring with someone of quality who has a good CV,” Campbell told Sky Sports.

“By the amount of fights they have had, I had already beaten two former world champions.

“Neither of them have fought a former world champion yet.

“Time will tell.

“I’m well up for this fight. He is a big name, he draws a lot of attention. He looks like he carries power and he has speed.

“We’ll soon find out, won’t we?”

Campbell mocked Garcia for his 6.6m Instagram followers: “He has a hell of a following but they won’t help him in the ring.”

Read more articles about: , , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Ryan Garcia ready for dangerous test against Luke Campbell

Ryan Garcia ready for dangerous test against Luke Campbell

Scott Harrison convinced he can win another world title ahead of unlikely comeback

Scott Harrison convinced he can win another world title ahead…

Anthony Joshua must take chances against Kubrat Pulev, says Peter Fury

Anthony Joshua must take chances against Kubrat Pulev, says Peter…

Oscar Valdez sets his sights on Miguel Berchelt, but Jayson Velez comes first

Oscar Valdez sets his sights on Miguel Berchelt, but Jayson…

Tyson Fury's sparring partner Jared Anderson speaks out on quick KO win

Tyson Fury's sparring partner Jared Anderson speaks out on quick…

Anthony Joshua set to knockout Tyson Fury, according to Bernard Hopkins

Anthony Joshua set to knockout Tyson Fury, according to Bernard…

Jason Quigley confident of landing Canelo Alvarez assignment

Jason Quigley confident of landing Canelo Alvarez assignment

Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut for next fight

Terence Crawford refuses to take pay cut for next fight

Michael Zerafa slams

Michael Zerafa slams "boring" Tim Tszyu ahead of Jeff Horn…

TOP STORIES

Ryan Garcia ready for dangerous test against Luke Campbell

Ryan Garcia ready for dangerous test against Luke Campbell

Lightweight contender Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 20-0 (17) wants to fight former world title challenger Luke Campbell 20-3 (16) because he is a “legitimate threat”. The 21-year-old Californian has given his promoter Golden Boy the green light to open ne…

Scott Harrison convinced he can win another world title ahead…

Scott Harrison convinced he can win another world title ahead of unlikely comeback

Former two-time WBO featherweight champion Scott Harrison 27-3-2 (15) is excited to make his comeback after seven years out of the ring. The 42-year-old Scotsman returns to action when he takes on Paul Peers at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen this …

Anthony Joshua must take chances against Kubrat Pulev, says Peter…

Anthony Joshua must take chances against Kubrat Pulev, says Peter Fury

Peter Fury has warned unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) not to underestimate Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14). The WBA, WBO and IBF champion will defend his titles against the mandatory challenger from Bulgaria with a date and venue yet …

Oscar Valdez sets his sights on Miguel Berchelt, but Jayson…

Oscar Valdez sets his sights on Miguel Berchelt, but Jayson Velez comes first

Former WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez 27-0 (21) is targeting a shot at WBC super featherweight champion Miguel ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt 37-1 (33). But first the 29-year-old Mexican must get past former world title challenger Jayson Velez 29-…

Tyson Fury's sparring partner Jared Anderson speaks out on quick…

Tyson Fury's sparring partner Jared Anderson speaks out on quick KO win

Heavyweight Jared ‘The Real Big Baby’ Anderson 5-0 (5) made short work of Hector Perez 7-3 (3) knocking him out in the first round of their four-round bout at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night. Anderson worked as…

Anthony Joshua set to knockout Tyson Fury, according to Bernard…

Anthony Joshua set to knockout Tyson Fury, according to Bernard Hopkins

Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins has predicted Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) will knockout Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) when the heavyweight duo meet in 2021. IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua will need to get past mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev, while WBC cha…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US