Ryan Garcia ready for dangerous test against Luke Campbell

Lightweight contender Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 20-0 (17) wants to fight former world title challenger Luke Campbell 20-3 (16) because he is a “legitimate threat”.

The 21-year-old Californian has given his promoter Golden Boy the green light to open negotiations for the fight, which would be for the WBC interim 135-pound title.

“We have been notified by his team that he wants to fight Campbell, and we have notified the WBC,” Golden Boy president Eric Gomez told Sky Sports.

“[Last Wednesday] negotiations were ordered to begin.

“We are very excited, this is the type of fight that Ryan wants. This is a real fight.

“Campbell is a top fighter, he really is. He came close to beating Jorge Linares – the only reason he lost is because of a knockdown early in their fight.

“He is a legitimate threat, a very good fighter, an Olympic gold medallist.

“This will test Ryan. If he beats Campbell then he will get a lot of credit.

“But it is very dangerous for Ryan. These are the type of fights that he needs in his career.”

Campbell has twice fought for world honours, going down on points to unified champion Vasiliy Lomachenko last August and losing a razor-thin split decision to Linares for the WBA title three years ago.

The 32-year-old southpaw has questioned the credentials of Garcia and 21-year-old Las Vegas lightweight Devin Haney.

“It’s hard to see what they are about until they have been in the ring with someone of quality who has a good CV,” Campbell told Sky Sports.

“By the amount of fights they have had, I had already beaten two former world champions.

“Neither of them have fought a former world champion yet.

“Time will tell.

“I’m well up for this fight. He is a big name, he draws a lot of attention. He looks like he carries power and he has speed.

“We’ll soon find out, won’t we?”

Campbell mocked Garcia for his 6.6m Instagram followers: “He has a hell of a following but they won’t help him in the ring.”

