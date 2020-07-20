Willie Monroe Jr wants crack at Canelo Alvarez

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former two-time world title challenger Willie ‘El Mongoose’ Monroe Jr 24-3 (6) has thrown his hat in the ring for a potential showdown with four-division world champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) that would take place in September.

The 33-year-old southpaw, who has won his last three fights after dropping a 12-round decision to Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO middleweight title three years ago, says he previously signed on to fight Canelo but the Mexican superstar reneged on the deal.

“This is a fight that is four years in the making,” said Monroe.

See Also

“What happened was when I fought Gabriel Rosado four years ago, I signed a contract to fight Canelo.

“I think his people were arrogant in thinking that I would not win that fight. Well, I won that fight, and the fight with Canelo never happened.”

Monroe previously challenged Gennadiy Golovkin for the WBA middleweight championship, going down in six in 2015. His only other loss is to spoiler Darnell Boone nine years ago.

Monroe is managed by Split-T Management and is a promotional free agent.

“My manager David McWater and Split-T Management works with everybody, and I am ready, willing and able to fight Canelo,” Monroe continued.

“Look at my track record, I am always willing to take on anyone. I stood and fought with Gennadiy Golovkin; I went to England to fight Billy Joe Saunders; I fought and beat Rosado, Javier Maciel, and Hugo Centeno.

“I see some of the guys who are in the mix, and I feel that I compare favourably to their resumes, and would definitely give Canelo a better challenge, so I would love that opportunity.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.