Liam Paro champing at the bit for world title shot

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO number two junior welterweight Liam ‘The Prodigy’ Paro 19-0 (12) is getting restless as he awaits news of his next fight.

The 24-year-old Australian southpaw is hoping a clash with WBO number one Jack ‘El Gato’ Catterall 25-0 (13) of the UK can be made, while also revealing he would love to fight WBC and WBO champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 25-0 (17).

“I am not sure what’s going on. It’s a difficult time in boxing to get big money fights across the line, but I know my team is 100% backing me which gives me great hope that I will land a world title fight in the coming months,” Paro told Eastside Boxing.

“I know some fights are proving hard to make such as Ramirez vs Catterall, and as Ramirez is the unified champion, this could elevate him to super champion with the sanctioning bodies whose belt he holds as this has frequently happened in the past.

“If that is the case then I would hope it would be Catterall and I clashing for the world title, and I know that is a fight that people will enjoy watching.

“Ramirez is a world-class fighter, I would love an opportunity to fight Ramirez. He is a unified world champion for a reason, he is the best out there.

“If that fight came along I would grab the opportunity with both hands. If the Catterall fight happens I would do the same there. I am ready for whatever challenge is put in front of me.”

Paro’s promoter Angelo Di Carlo of Ace Boxing added: “I would love Liam Paro to fight for the world title next. I believe Liam is ready for a world title fight and we are doing everything we can to make it happen.

“We have spoken with Jack Catterall’s team about fighting him in Australia and we have made genuine offers to his team.

“I would hope that this is a fight that we could make happen as it would be a great fight for Australian boxing.

“Jose Ramirez is a fantastic champion and those are the fights you dream about. Liam will have these fights in him, it’s not a matter of if, but when.

“However, I can assure you when that time comes, Paro will be ready.”

