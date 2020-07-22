Isaac Dogboe bounces back with knockout win over Chris Avalos

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe 21-2 (15) broke a two-fight losing streak with an eighth-round stoppage of Chris Avalos 27-8 (20) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old from Accra, Ghana who now fights out of Tampa, Florida controlled much of the action behind a stiff and accurate jab to set up his power shots.

Dogboe was sharp in the early rounds before coasting in the second half of the fight, eventually ending proceedings with a right cross at 2:25 of the final round.

The former world champion was docked a point in the fifth by referee Russell Mora for a low blow.

The eight-round featherweight bout was the first fight for Dogboe under new coach Barry Hunter following his back-to-back losses to Emanuel Navarrete, who he last fought in May last year.

“I heard his voice and he told me to take my time,” said Dogboe, who is originally from Ghana and now resides in Tampa, Florida. “I set up everything with jabs.

“I was off for 14 months. This was a long time coming. I felt great with my new trainer, Barry Hunter. We’re only getting warmed up.

“Avalos took a great shot. I broke him down, and to get a knockout in my first fight back, I am tremendously content.

“I wanted to show everyone that Isaac Dogboe never went away. I’m still here, and I am only getting better.”

Dogboe landed a personal best 53 jabs and 68 body shots. He connected with a total of 182 punches of 484 thrown with an accuracy of 37.8%.

Avalos almost matched Dogboe for punch output with 460 blows thrown but was vastly less effective with just 57 punches – or 12.4% – landing.

