Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking out Jayson Velez

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated super featherweight Oscar Valdez 28-0 (22) is on track to face WBC champion Miguel ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt 37-1 (33) after knocking out Jayson Velez 29-7-1 (21) in the 10th and final round at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday night.

The former WBO featherweight champion had Velez on the deck three times during the fight, once in the fifth and twice in the 10th.

Referee Tony Weeks waved off the fight at the 2:23 mark of the final round after the last knockdown.

Valdez boxed from the outside early on while Puerto Rican Velez, 32, pressed the action. The 29-year-old Mexican landed the crisper, harder shots and looked for a home for his dangerous left hook.

That was the punch that left Velez on the seat of his pants at the end of the fifth.

“I felt a little rusty at first,” said Valdez after the fight. “I was well-conditioned for this fight, thanks to (trainer) Eddy Reynoso.”

In the ninth Velez was deducted a point for a low blow.

The left hook came back into play in the final round with Valdez dropping his opponent again before bludgeoning him back to the canvas to force the stoppage.

Valdez admitted it was far from his best performance.

“You never stop learning in boxing,” he said. “I learn from Eddy. I still have yet to prove that. I give myself a ‘7’ tonight.

“Miguel Berchelt is the fight I want. He has the WBC title at 130 pounds.

“I want the WBC title. Miguel and I would make for a great fight. I never stop learning. I will go back to the gym and continue to improve. I’m in a great rhythm with my trainer, Eddy Reynoso.

“Velez was everything I expected, a tough warrior who fought his heart out. I commend him for a great performance and a great fight.”

