TwitterFacebook

Vergil Ortiz Jr: “Knockouts and undefeated records don’t matter”

22 July 2020
vergil-ortiz-jr2
Vergil Ortiz Jr. Photo credit: AP/John Locher
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) says he isn’t worried about knockouts or undefeated records ahead of his fight against rugged veteran Samuel Vargas 31-5-2 (14) at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California on Friday night.

“There’s a lot of fighters out there just worried about their undefeated streak,” the 22-year-old welterweight contender told Yahoo Sports.

“That’s not what boxing’s supposed to be about. You’re supposed to want to fight the best.

See Also

“I think [Floyd] Mayweather kind of set the tone for everyone like that because now everyone wants to be undefeated when they retire.

“But it’s not supposed to be like that. You’re supposed to fight the best. Look at the all-time greats. Literally every single one of them has lost before, because they took [the most challenging] fights.

“There’s a reason why they were in the all-time greats. That’s the right mentality to have.”

Colombian Vargas, 31, promises to present Ortiz with the toughest test of his career to date. Four of his five losses have come against current or former champions Errol Spence Jr, Danny Garcia, Amir Khan and Luis Collazo.

Despite his seasoning, Bernard Hopkins of Golden Boy Promotions is expecting an explosive performance from Ortiz.

“I’m going out on a limb and saying I’m expecting a super, super exciting, energetic fight,” Hopkins said.

“At the end, [Ortiz will] win with a devastating knockout. Vergil wants to be in a spotlight. He knows that he’s been handed this by work, hard work.

“His opportunity came kind of out of nowhere and he’s now got to step up to the plate… He will deliver and I think he’s going to deliver big.”

Golden Boy president Eric Gomez says they are almost ready to release Ortiz from the leash and put him in with anyone in the deep 147-pound division.

“He’s just about there where we’re willing to put him in there with anyone, and you know how many good [welterweights] there are out there right now,” Gomez said.

“He’s always been a big puncher, a hard puncher, but he’s worked at things and he’s stronger now. He knows better how to set things up and he’s even more powerful than he was.”

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Vergil Ortiz Jr:

Vergil Ortiz Jr: "Knockouts and undefeated records don't matter"

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face…

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking out Jayson Velez

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking…

Isaac Dogboe bounces back with knockout win over Chris Avalos

Isaac Dogboe bounces back with knockout win over Chris Avalos

Liam Paro champing at the bit for world title shot

Liam Paro champing at the bit for world title shot

Callum Smith the frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez in September

Callum Smith the frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez in September

Oscar De La Hoya refuses to rule out a bout with Canelo Alvarez

Oscar De La Hoya refuses to rule out a bout…

Willie Monroe Jr wants crack at Canelo Alvarez

Willie Monroe Jr wants crack at Canelo Alvarez

Oscar Valdez holds no fear of Shakur Stevenson but wants Miguel Berchelt first

Oscar Valdez holds no fear of Shakur Stevenson but wants…

TOP STORIES

Vergil Ortiz Jr: "Knockouts and undefeated records don't matter"

Vergil Ortiz Jr:

Undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) says he isn’t worried about knockouts or undefeated records ahead of his fight against rugged veteran Samuel Vargas 31-5-2 (14) at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California on Friday night. “T…

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face…

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr has revealed he would come out of retirement if the opportunity to face Mike Tyson presented itself. The 51-year-old won world championships in four different weight classes including heavyweight and was widely regarded as the number …

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking…

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking out Jayson Velez

Undefeated super featherweight Oscar Valdez 28-0 (22) is on track to face WBC champion Miguel ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt 37-1 (33) after knocking out Jayson Velez 29-7-1 (21) in the 10th and final round at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevad…

Isaac Dogboe bounces back with knockout win over Chris Avalos

Isaac Dogboe bounces back with knockout win over Chris Avalos

Former WBO super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe 21-2 (15) broke a two-fight losing streak with an eighth-round stoppage of Chris Avalos 27-8 (20) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday night. The 25-year-old from Accr…

Liam Paro champing at the bit for world title shot

Liam Paro champing at the bit for world title shot

WBO number two junior welterweight Liam ‘The Prodigy’ Paro 19-0 (12) is getting restless as he awaits news of his next fight. The 24-year-old Australian southpaw is hoping a clash with WBO number one Jack ‘El Gato’ Catterall 25-0 (13) of the UK ca…

Callum Smith the frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez in September

Callum Smith the frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez in September

WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 27-0 (19) has reportedly been offered $5million to fight middleweight boss Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) on September 12. Mike Coppinger reported on The Athletic’s Pug and Copp podcast that …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US