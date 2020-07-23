TwitterFacebook

Floyd Mayweather won’t be able to save Ashley Theophane from defeat, says Conor Benn

23 July 2020
Conor Benn
Conor ‘The Destroyer’ Benn 16-0 (11) has warned former world title challenger Ashley Theophane 48-8-1 (17) that expert advice from Floyd Mayweather won’t save him from defeat if they meet in the future.

The 23-year-old welterweight prospect was unable to agree to terms for a summer fight against Theophane, 39, who previously worked with Mayweather for a five-year stretch in the US.

“They [Mayweather tips] may help him for the first six rounds, but then when it gets past six, I’ll kick straight into gear,” Benn told Sky Sports.

“It would be a right hand straight over the top of his shoulder roll, followed by a naughty left hook to the body, left hook to the head. Slip his jab, right uppercut.

“When push comes to the shove, I know I can take it and I know I can give it, so it don’t really bother me. I’ll rise to the occasion.”

Theophane is an accomplished pro, having shared the ring with world champions Danny Garcia and Adrien Broner.

“I rate him as a fighter. He’s an experienced, seasoned pro,” Conn said.

“It would be a hard fight, a hard night’s work, but I fancy my chances. I just think I’ll be too explosive. If we stood there in the middle, I’d get four shots off before he even knows it.

“Is it too soon for me, or is he way past it? The difference between Theophane and all these other bods calling me out is he’s got good credentials, and credentials that I want to take.

“You get in the ring and you fight these fighters, you’re not only just fighting them and beating them, you’re gaining knowledge and experience.”

Benn hopes to secure a shot at Welshman Chris Jenkins for the British and Commonwealth titles in his next fight in order to get the better of his famous father Nigel.

“We’re hoping the board sanction me and Chris Jenkins. I’m mandatory,” said Benn.

“My dad won the Commonwealth in his 17th fight, so for me winning the British and Commonwealth in my 17th fight, I’d have one over my dad.

“That’s the dream, if I could do that by my 17th fight.”

