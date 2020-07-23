TwitterFacebook

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight in September

23 July 2020
Mike Tyson
A 53 year old Mike Tyson shows off his new physique.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Mike Tyson will return to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles on September 12.

The 54-year-old heavyweight hasn’t fought since being stopped in six rounds by Kevin McBride in Washington DC in 2005.

Jones, 51, has been in action more recently, outpointing Scott Sigmon over 10 rounds in Pensacola, Florida in February 2018.

See Also

The corona virus has forced boxing to cancel most of its events for at least the next two months. But boxingis slowly returning and is starting to get back to normal following the corona epidemic. Bet365 and betting sites are also returning with fantastic offers for fight fans.

“I’ve been trying to enjoy retirement, but people don’t seem to want to let me retire,” Jones said last month of a possible fight against Tyson.

“They keep calling me, telling me that Mike wants to come back, and you’d be a great opponent for Mike. I’m like, ‘Man, come on, bro. Y’all still want to see these hands go?’ Y’all know I don’t know how to say no. So don’t make me keep going.

“We always wanted to see it, but I would’ve preferred it back then. Tyson is a hell of a specimen still. He’s still a problem to deal with. But at the same time, life is life, you only live once. You want to know what it’s like, you go in there and see.”

Dean Toole, CEO Of Island Fights and Jones’ business partner, told Sportsmail: “Roy will fight anybody, anywhere.

“If someone calls Roy out in his career it’s a done deal, he could be 80 years old – if someone mentions his name, he’s fighting them.”

The fight was apparently signed two months ago.

“Roy called me (at) about 11.30 at night about a month and a half, two months ago, and told me he’d got the fight, he was fighting Tyson and he sent me a video of them on Zoom – both signing their contracts,” Toole said.

The exhibition is being billed ‘Frontline Battle’ and will feature larger than normal gloves and no headgear.

“This isn’t a situation where they’re going out there to try to take each other’s heads off,” executive director of the California State Athletic Commission Andy Foster told Yahoo Sports.

“They’re just going to be in there moving around the ring and letting fans see these legends.”

Jones Jr holds a record of 66-9 (47) while Tyson’s ledger reads 50-6 (44).

 

 

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from defeat, says Conor Benn

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from…

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight in September

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight…

Vergil Ortiz Jr:

Vergil Ortiz Jr: "Knockouts and undefeated records don't matter"

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face…

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking out Jayson Velez

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking…

Isaac Dogboe bounces back with knockout win over Chris Avalos

Isaac Dogboe bounces back with knockout win over Chris Avalos

Liam Paro champing at the bit for world title shot

Liam Paro champing at the bit for world title shot

Callum Smith the frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez in September

Callum Smith the frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez in September

TOP STORIES

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

WBO bantamweight titleholder John Riel Casimero 29-4 (20) will need to accept a pay cut if he wants to face WBA and IBF champion Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) in a mouth-watering unification bout later this year. The pair were scheduled to m…

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from…

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from defeat, says Conor Benn

Conor ‘The Destroyer’ Benn 16-0 (11) has warned former world title challenger Ashley Theophane 48-8-1 (17) that expert advice from Floyd Mayweather won’t save him from defeat if they meet in the future. The 23-year-old welterweight prospect was un…

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight…

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight in September

Mike Tyson will return to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles on September 12. The 54-year-old heavyweight hasn’t fought since being stopped in six rounds by Kevin McBride in Washington DC in 2005. Jon…

Vergil Ortiz Jr: "Knockouts and undefeated records don't matter"

Vergil Ortiz Jr:

Undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) says he isn’t worried about knockouts or undefeated records ahead of his fight against rugged veteran Samuel Vargas 31-5-2 (14) at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California on Friday night. “T…

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face…

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr has revealed he would come out of retirement if the opportunity to face Mike Tyson presented itself. The 51-year-old won world championships in four different weight classes including heavyweight and was widely regarded as the number …

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking…

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking out Jayson Velez

Undefeated super featherweight Oscar Valdez 28-0 (22) is on track to face WBC champion Miguel ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt 37-1 (33) after knocking out Jayson Velez 29-7-1 (21) in the 10th and final round at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevad…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US