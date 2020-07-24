‘Bomber’ primed for ‘make or break’ showdown with Gill

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Reece Bellotti says a win over Jordan Gill on the opening week of Matchroom Fight Camp on Saturday August 1, shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US, will fire him back into title contention in the Featherweight division.

Bellotti (14-3, 12 KOs), a former Commonwealth Featherweight Champion, suffered the third loss of his career when he challenged Francesco Grandelli for the WBC International Silver Title in Trento, Italy in November last year.

The South Oxhey fighter lost to a split decision in the bout with the current Italian Featherweight Champion, but now has a shot a redemption when he takes on Chatteris talent Gill over ten rounds in the Matchroom HQ garden.

“I think a win over Jordan catapults me up to where I was before I took my first loss,” said Bellotti. “He beat Ryan Doyle in good fashion and obviously Doyle beat me. If I beat him it puts me back up to where I want to be, and will help right a few wrongs in my career.

“It’s a massive fight for me to climb back up the ladder and get back into the mix. It’s make or break, 100%. I’ve got to beat people like Jordan if I want to get to where I want to be. I’ve had bumps in the road, but now it’s time to stabilise and move forward.

“I’m pushing 30 now, I’m not a prospect anymore. I’m a father and a husband, I have a new drive and I have to provide. It would be difficult for me to come back from a loss. I have to bite down on my gum-shield, walk him down and break him down. People say he’ll outbox me, but I’ve got the ‘equalizer’.”

Gill vs. Bellotti lands on Week 1 of Matchroom Fight Camp, top of the bill sees Sam Eggington (28-6, 17 KOs) put his IBF International Super-Welterweight Title on the line against Ted Cheeseman (15-2-1, 9 KOs), Belfast’s big-hitting James Tennyson (26-3, 22 KOs) takes on Cardiff’s Gavin Gwynne (12-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant British Lightweight Title , fast-rising Ipswich Heavyweight Fabio Wardley (8-0, 7 KOs) steps up to take on Middlesbrough’s Simon Vallily (17-2-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant English belt and gifted Sheffield Super-Lightweight Dalton Smith (5-0, 4 KOs) squares off with Liverpool’s Nathan Bennett (9-1, 2 KOs).

