TwitterFacebook

‘Bomber’ primed for ‘make or break’ showdown with Gill

24 July 2020
Reece Bellotti
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Reece Bellotti says a win over Jordan Gill on the opening week of Matchroom Fight Camp on Saturday August 1, shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US, will fire him back into title contention in the Featherweight division.

Bellotti (14-3, 12 KOs), a former Commonwealth Featherweight Champion, suffered the third loss of his career when he challenged Francesco Grandelli for the WBC International Silver Title in Trento, Italy in November last year.

The South Oxhey fighter lost to a split decision in the bout with the current Italian Featherweight Champion, but now has a shot a redemption when he takes on Chatteris talent Gill over ten rounds in the Matchroom HQ garden.

See Also

“I think a win over Jordan catapults me up to where I was before I took my first loss,” said Bellotti. “He beat Ryan Doyle in good fashion and obviously Doyle beat me. If I beat him it puts me back up to where I want to be, and will help right a few wrongs in my career.

“It’s a massive fight for me to climb back up the ladder and get back into the mix. It’s make or break, 100%. I’ve got to beat people like Jordan if I want to get to where I want to be. I’ve had bumps in the road, but now it’s time to stabilise and move forward.

“I’m pushing 30 now, I’m not a prospect anymore. I’m a father and a husband, I have a new drive and I have to provide. It would be difficult for me to come back from a loss. I have to bite down on my gum-shield, walk him down and break him down. People say he’ll outbox me, but I’ve got the ‘equalizer’.”

Gill vs. Bellotti lands on Week 1 of Matchroom Fight Camp, top of the bill sees Sam Eggington (28-6, 17 KOs) put his IBF International Super-Welterweight Title on the line against Ted Cheeseman (15-2-1, 9 KOs), Belfast’s big-hitting James Tennyson (26-3, 22 KOs) takes on Cardiff’s Gavin Gwynne (12-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant British Lightweight Title , fast-rising Ipswich Heavyweight Fabio Wardley (8-0, 7 KOs) steps up to take on Middlesbrough’s Simon Vallily (17-2-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant English belt and gifted Sheffield Super-Lightweight Dalton Smith (5-0, 4 KOs) squares off with Liverpool’s Nathan Bennett (9-1, 2 KOs).

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from defeat, says Conor Benn

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from…

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight in September

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight…

Vergil Ortiz Jr:

Vergil Ortiz Jr: "Knockouts and undefeated records don't matter"

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face…

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking out Jayson Velez

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking…

Isaac Dogboe bounces back with knockout win over Chris Avalos

Isaac Dogboe bounces back with knockout win over Chris Avalos

Liam Paro champing at the bit for world title shot

Liam Paro champing at the bit for world title shot

Callum Smith the frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez in September

Callum Smith the frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez in September

TOP STORIES

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

WBO bantamweight titleholder John Riel Casimero 29-4 (20) will need to accept a pay cut if he wants to face WBA and IBF champion Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) in a mouth-watering unification bout later this year. The pair were scheduled to m…

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from…

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from defeat, says Conor Benn

Conor ‘The Destroyer’ Benn 16-0 (11) has warned former world title challenger Ashley Theophane 48-8-1 (17) that expert advice from Floyd Mayweather won’t save him from defeat if they meet in the future. The 23-year-old welterweight prospect was un…

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight…

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight in September

Mike Tyson will return to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles on September 12. The 54-year-old heavyweight hasn’t fought since being stopped in six rounds by Kevin McBride in Washington DC in 2005. Jon…

Vergil Ortiz Jr: "Knockouts and undefeated records don't matter"

Vergil Ortiz Jr:

Undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) says he isn’t worried about knockouts or undefeated records ahead of his fight against rugged veteran Samuel Vargas 31-5-2 (14) at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California on Friday night. “T…

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face…

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr has revealed he would come out of retirement if the opportunity to face Mike Tyson presented itself. The 51-year-old won world championships in four different weight classes including heavyweight and was widely regarded as the number …

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking…

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking out Jayson Velez

Undefeated super featherweight Oscar Valdez 28-0 (22) is on track to face WBC champion Miguel ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt 37-1 (33) after knocking out Jayson Velez 29-7-1 (21) in the 10th and final round at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevad…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US