Darren Surtees: I’m a level above MacIntyre!

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Hard-hitting Surtees (12-1, 8 KOs) takes on undefeated MacIntyre (11-0-1, 4 KOs) on a massive #MTKFightNight at the LS-Live in Wakefield on August 11, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

Surtees returns following his #GoldenContract quarter-final with Mohamed Mimoune last November, while MacIntyre is back after a 14-month absence in what looks set to be his toughest bout to date, something that Surtees feels will be the telling factor in their fight.

Surtees said: “Craig is a good lad and a technical boxer that has a bit of spite in his punches, but I believe his level of competition hasn’t been good.

See Also

“After five fights I boxed for the Northern Area title, so I think I’ve been in with better opponents and I think I have the heart and skills to beat him.

“It’s his first fight in 14 months but I don’t believe in ring rust if you love doing what you do, so I think he will be at his best in the fight.

“I’m looking forward to this bout and I should have boxed a few lads like this level before the Golden Contract. I boxed Mimoune and took a risk. I learnt a lot in that fight and things happen for a reason, but I’ll never ever shy away from a fight.”

MacIntyre vs. Surtees is part of a huge show on August 11, which is headlined by Jono Carroll vs. Maxi Hughes and also features Sean McComb going up against Siar Ozgul, Sahir Iqbal and Maredudd Thomas clashing for the WBC Youth title, and Pierce O’Leary facing Harry Limburn.

It kicks off a brilliant run of #MTKFightNight events throughout the summer, with the likes of Lewis Crocker, Lee McGregor, Gary Cully, Akeem Ennis Brown, Dan Azeez and more all in action over the coming months.

Aged 15-19 and want to enter the world of boxing as a fighter, coach, referee, cutsperson, promoter, event coordinator, journalist and everything in between? Sign up for the #MTKAcademy now: www.academyse.co.uk/mtkacademy

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about: Craig Macintyre, Darren Surtees

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.