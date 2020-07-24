TwitterFacebook

Drugs drove Mike Tyson to ring return against Roy Jones Jr

24 July 2020
VTVKQTOVN5A37CE4KV6IT56GZI
Mike Tyson. Photo credit: Fred Prouser/Reuters
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Mike Tyson has revealed the circumstances that drove him to return to the ring.

The 54-year-old will climb back through the ropes to face fellow quinquagenarian Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles on September 12.

Tyson hasn’t fought since being stopped in six rounds by Kevin McBride in Washington DC in 2005 while Jones Jr was last in action in February 2018 when he outpointed Scott Sigmon over 10 in Pensacola, Florida.

See Also

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Tyson said he was in a bad place in his life when the opportunity to fight again came up.

“At one time I was 90lbs overweight, I was doing bad, I was doing cocaine, I was drinking. I said, I need to stop me from being this way. I changed my whole life,” Tyson told TMZ.

“Eventually I got married, my life started to change, I started working out.

“My brother-in-law said: ‘Listen, I know you don’t wanna fight, but would you fight Bob Sapp? Somebody wants to offer you a lot of money to fight Bob Sapp.’

“I said, ‘get outta here, I told people I don’t fight no more.’ Then my mind went ‘ding!’

“What are the actual rules they want to fight under? Will they box me under the Marquis of Queensbury? They said yes and I said, yes I’ll fight him.

“I know Bob Sapp is very big, strong, but if he fights me under the boxing rules then I can handle him.

“I said yes, then for some reason it went from Bob Sapp, to somebody else, to this guy and now on 12 September it’s Roy Jones.

“I don’t know how this happened, I’m just very grateful I’m not living the life I was living before.”

Jones Jr, who defeated John Ruiz for the WBA heavyweight title in 2003, remains confident of winning the bout.

“If Mike doesn’t kill quick he’s fighting one of the smartest savviest guys to ever do the thing, if he don’t kill quick he’s in trouble,” he said.

“If you don’t kill right away what are you going to do? I seen all those smoking videos don’t think I don’t know what’s going on, I’m not stupid.

“I’m not going to try and go out there in the first round and take him out like I’m a fool. He’s still strong early, he’s still a strong lion.

“But I’ve got a cheetah’s mentality which means I’ve got to get quick. If he don’t kill me quick his ass belongs to me then.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Drugs drove Mike Tyson to ring return against Roy Jones Jr

Drugs drove Mike Tyson to ring return against Roy Jones…

Joe Joyce scales career-high weight ahead of tune-up bout

Joe Joyce scales career-high weight ahead of tune-up bout

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from defeat, says Conor Benn

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from…

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight in September

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight…

Vergil Ortiz Jr:

Vergil Ortiz Jr: "Knockouts and undefeated records don't matter"

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face…

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking out Jayson Velez

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking…

Isaac Dogboe bounces back with knockout win over Chris Avalos

Isaac Dogboe bounces back with knockout win over Chris Avalos

TOP STORIES

Drugs drove Mike Tyson to ring return against Roy Jones…

Drugs drove Mike Tyson to ring return against Roy Jones Jr

Mike Tyson has revealed the circumstances that drove him to return to the ring. The 54-year-old will climb back through the ropes to face fellow quinquagenarian Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles on September 12. …

Joe Joyce scales career-high weight ahead of tune-up bout

Joe Joyce scales career-high weight ahead of tune-up bout

Heavyweight prospect Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 10-0 (9) has weighed in at a career-high 270-pounds for his 10-round fight against Michael Wallisch 20-3 (13) at BT Sport Studios in London on Saturday night. Joyce weighed 256-pounds for his previous fi…

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

WBO bantamweight titleholder John Riel Casimero 29-4 (20) will need to accept a pay cut if he wants to face WBA and IBF champion Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) in a mouth-watering unification bout later this year. The pair were scheduled to m…

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from…

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from defeat, says Conor Benn

Conor ‘The Destroyer’ Benn 16-0 (11) has warned former world title challenger Ashley Theophane 48-8-1 (17) that expert advice from Floyd Mayweather won’t save him from defeat if they meet in the future. The 23-year-old welterweight prospect was un…

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight…

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight in September

Mike Tyson will return to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles on September 12. The 54-year-old heavyweight hasn’t fought since being stopped in six rounds by Kevin McBride in Washington DC in 2005. Jon…

Vergil Ortiz Jr: "Knockouts and undefeated records don't matter"

Vergil Ortiz Jr:

Undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) says he isn’t worried about knockouts or undefeated records ahead of his fight against rugged veteran Samuel Vargas 31-5-2 (14) at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California on Friday night. “T…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US