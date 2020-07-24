Joe Joyce scales career-high weight ahead of tune-up bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight prospect Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 10-0 (9) has weighed in at a career-high 270-pounds for his 10-round fight against Michael Wallisch 20-3 (13) at BT Sport Studios in London on Saturday night.

Joyce weighed 256-pounds for his previous fight against Bryant Jennings and has never scaled more than 265-pounds for a professional fight. Wallisch came in at 261-pounds.

The 2016 Olympic silver medallist’s promoter Frank Warren has warned him he needs to be at his best or risk the all-British showdown with Daniel Dubois in October evaporating.

“It is his first outing in just over a year and a much-needed one to keep the ring rust off ahead of his October showdown with Dubois,” Warren wrote in his column for the Daily Star.

“Of course, there is a huge risk for Joyce as a slip up would mean a big box-office clash with Dubois would be gone.

“And he is not up against a walkover either.

“Wallisch has 20 wins from 23 fights and shared the ring with good heavyweights such as Christian Hammer.

“And there will be no hometown crowd to help the Londoner as, of course, tonight’s show is behind-closed-doors.

“But this is a great chance for Joyce to put on a show for fans who will be tuning in.

“The fight with Dubois is already huge but if Joyce can deliver an exciting performance then people will be even more desperate to see them two get it on when they finally meet in October.

“Joyce and Dubois were going to wait until the autumn but both felt they needed to keep busy after their original April date was shelved by the pandemic.

“And it is a credit to both of them that they’re willing to risk it all by facing good opponents.

“Joyce is an Olympic medallist but he has only had 10 professional fights so will benefit from more rounds under his belt.”

