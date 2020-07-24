TwitterFacebook

Joe Joyce scales career-high weight ahead of tune-up bout

24 July 2020
joe-joyce (4)_2020_07_24_190142
Joe Joyce. Photo credit: Queensberry Promotions
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Heavyweight prospect Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 10-0 (9) has weighed in at a career-high 270-pounds for his 10-round fight against Michael Wallisch 20-3 (13) at BT Sport Studios in London on Saturday night.

Joyce weighed 256-pounds for his previous fight against Bryant Jennings and has never scaled more than 265-pounds for a professional fight. Wallisch came in at 261-pounds.

The 2016 Olympic silver medallist’s promoter Frank Warren has warned him he needs to be at his best or risk the all-British showdown with Daniel Dubois in October evaporating.

See Also

“It is his first outing in just over a year and a much-needed one to keep the ring rust off ahead of his October showdown with Dubois,” Warren wrote in his column for the Daily Star.

“Of course, there is a huge risk for Joyce as a slip up would mean a big box-office clash with Dubois would be gone.

“And he is not up against a walkover either.

“Wallisch has 20 wins from 23 fights and shared the ring with good heavyweights such as Christian Hammer.

“And there will be no hometown crowd to help the Londoner as, of course, tonight’s show is behind-closed-doors.

“But this is a great chance for Joyce to put on a show for fans who will be tuning in.

“The fight with Dubois is already huge but if Joyce can deliver an exciting performance then people will be even more desperate to see them two get it on when they finally meet in October.

“Joyce and Dubois were going to wait until the autumn but both felt they needed to keep busy after their original April date was shelved by the pandemic.

“And it is a credit to both of them that they’re willing to risk it all by facing good opponents.

“Joyce is an Olympic medallist but he has only had 10 professional fights so will benefit from more rounds under his belt.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Drugs drove Mike Tyson to ring return against Roy Jones Jr

Drugs drove Mike Tyson to ring return against Roy Jones…

Joe Joyce scales career-high weight ahead of tune-up bout

Joe Joyce scales career-high weight ahead of tune-up bout

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from defeat, says Conor Benn

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from…

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight in September

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight…

Vergil Ortiz Jr:

Vergil Ortiz Jr: "Knockouts and undefeated records don't matter"

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face…

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking out Jayson Velez

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking…

Isaac Dogboe bounces back with knockout win over Chris Avalos

Isaac Dogboe bounces back with knockout win over Chris Avalos

TOP STORIES

Drugs drove Mike Tyson to ring return against Roy Jones…

Drugs drove Mike Tyson to ring return against Roy Jones Jr

Mike Tyson has revealed the circumstances that drove him to return to the ring. The 54-year-old will climb back through the ropes to face fellow quinquagenarian Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles on September 12. …

Joe Joyce scales career-high weight ahead of tune-up bout

Joe Joyce scales career-high weight ahead of tune-up bout

Heavyweight prospect Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 10-0 (9) has weighed in at a career-high 270-pounds for his 10-round fight against Michael Wallisch 20-3 (13) at BT Sport Studios in London on Saturday night. Joyce weighed 256-pounds for his previous fi…

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

WBO bantamweight titleholder John Riel Casimero 29-4 (20) will need to accept a pay cut if he wants to face WBA and IBF champion Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) in a mouth-watering unification bout later this year. The pair were scheduled to m…

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from…

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from defeat, says Conor Benn

Conor ‘The Destroyer’ Benn 16-0 (11) has warned former world title challenger Ashley Theophane 48-8-1 (17) that expert advice from Floyd Mayweather won’t save him from defeat if they meet in the future. The 23-year-old welterweight prospect was un…

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight…

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight in September

Mike Tyson will return to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles on September 12. The 54-year-old heavyweight hasn’t fought since being stopped in six rounds by Kevin McBride in Washington DC in 2005. Jon…

Vergil Ortiz Jr: "Knockouts and undefeated records don't matter"

Vergil Ortiz Jr:

Undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) says he isn’t worried about knockouts or undefeated records ahead of his fight against rugged veteran Samuel Vargas 31-5-2 (14) at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California on Friday night. “T…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US