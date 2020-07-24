TwitterFacebook

Kieron Conway will put friendship aside when he takes on former sparring partner and stablemate Navid Mansouri

24 July 2020
Kieron Conway
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Kieron Conway will put friendship aside when he takes on former sparring partner and MTK Global stablemate Navid Mansouri for the vacant WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight Title on Week 3 of Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Friday August 14, shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

‘Too Class’ (14-1-1, 3 KOs) is in a fiery mood as he looks to land his first professional belt after having to settle for a draw against former British 154lbs Champion Ted Cheeseman in a close battle at the famous York Hall in June of last year.

Two wins against Konrad Stempkowski and Craig O’Brien followed for the Northampton talent who will now look to make his mark in a red-hot Super-Welterweight division that contains the likes of Matchroom stablemates Kell Brook, Scott Fitzgerald, Cheeseman and Anthony Fowler.

See Also

“My job is to win and that’s all I’m focused on,” said Conway. “I feel extremely confident. I’m a completely different fighter. I’m coming here to be ruthless. I’m hitting harder, I’m hitting faster and I’m fitter. I just don’t see anything other than me winning this fight.

“I’m here with hard intentions. I’m not here to mess around or make friends. I’m here to win whatever it takes. I’ve watched every fight that I can find of Nav 100 times. I must watch them every day. I never used to watch my opponent’s fights and I think that was a downfall for me. I just went in there with my plan and that was it.

“I’ve studied all of his fights. Yeah, he might come in a different guy. You never know what he’s doing but I’ve watched all them fight and I’ve seen mistakes, patterns and everything. I’m really confident with this one. My training camp has gone really well. I believe in my process 100%.

“Nav is a nice guy. I remember I went over to Marbella January time a few years ago just before my first pro fight. We did a few rounds. I can’t remember if we sparred once or twice but we got six or eight rounds in. From what I remember he wasn’t in good shape so I can’t take much from it.

“Like I say, he’s a nice guy but I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to win and I’m here to completely dominate. I’m young and I’m early on in my career. Nav is older than me and has had a lot more fights than me but it’s come to the point where age isn’t going to be a factor for me anymore. If you’re good enough, you’re good enough.”

Conway vs. Mansouri lands on Week 3 of Matchroom Fight Camp, top of the bill sees Felix Cash (12-0, 8 KOs) put his Commonwealth Middleweight Title on the line for the second time against former World Title challenger Jason Welborn (24-8, 7 KOs), recent Matchroom signing Zelfa Barrett (23-1, 14 KOs) meets Ireland’s undefeated Eric Donovan (12-0, 7 KOs), Watford Super-Bantamweight Shannon Courtenay (5-0, 2 KOs) faces the toughest opponent of her career in Rachel Ball (5-1) and hard-hitting Super-Middleweight menace John Docherty (8-0, 6 KOs) takes on the tough and durable Anthony Fox (8-12-4).

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from defeat, says Conor Benn

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from…

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight in September

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight…

Vergil Ortiz Jr:

Vergil Ortiz Jr: "Knockouts and undefeated records don't matter"

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face…

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking out Jayson Velez

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking…

Isaac Dogboe bounces back with knockout win over Chris Avalos

Isaac Dogboe bounces back with knockout win over Chris Avalos

Liam Paro champing at the bit for world title shot

Liam Paro champing at the bit for world title shot

Callum Smith the frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez in September

Callum Smith the frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez in September

TOP STORIES

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

WBO bantamweight titleholder John Riel Casimero 29-4 (20) will need to accept a pay cut if he wants to face WBA and IBF champion Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) in a mouth-watering unification bout later this year. The pair were scheduled to m…

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from…

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from defeat, says Conor Benn

Conor ‘The Destroyer’ Benn 16-0 (11) has warned former world title challenger Ashley Theophane 48-8-1 (17) that expert advice from Floyd Mayweather won’t save him from defeat if they meet in the future. The 23-year-old welterweight prospect was un…

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight…

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight in September

Mike Tyson will return to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles on September 12. The 54-year-old heavyweight hasn’t fought since being stopped in six rounds by Kevin McBride in Washington DC in 2005. Jon…

Vergil Ortiz Jr: "Knockouts and undefeated records don't matter"

Vergil Ortiz Jr:

Undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) says he isn’t worried about knockouts or undefeated records ahead of his fight against rugged veteran Samuel Vargas 31-5-2 (14) at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California on Friday night. “T…

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face…

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr has revealed he would come out of retirement if the opportunity to face Mike Tyson presented itself. The 51-year-old won world championships in four different weight classes including heavyweight and was widely regarded as the number …

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking…

Oscar Valdez paves way for Miguel Berchelt fight after knocking out Jayson Velez

Undefeated super featherweight Oscar Valdez 28-0 (22) is on track to face WBC champion Miguel ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt 37-1 (33) after knocking out Jayson Velez 29-7-1 (21) in the 10th and final round at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevad…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US