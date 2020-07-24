TwitterFacebook

Matchroom Boxing announce COVID-19 testing plan

24 July 2020
Matchroom Boxing
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Matchroom Boxing have partnered with leading international genetic testing and digital health company Prenetics to provide integrated COVID-19 testing for all four Matchroom Fight Camp events in August, starting with Sam Eggington vs. Ted Cheeseman on Saturday August 1.

Prenetics have helped signal the return of live football and cricket behind closed doors in the UK, successfully providing testing for the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ and the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The testing of all boxers, their teams and support staff will begin at the start of each ‘fight week’, with individuals being tested for the virus before being allowed entry into the official hotel bio bubble.

Individuals with negative results will be allowed to remain in the hotel bio bubble to complete the fight week media activities, including a media day, press conference and weigh-in.

Avi Lasarow, CEO of Prenetics UK, said: “COVID-19 testing is key to getting sport back to behind closed doors settings. As a company we have successfully provided testing for the Premier League and the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“We bring a vast amount of experience with us. Our parent company is based in Hong Kong, where testing for the virus began. At Prenetics we have built a gold standard of testing together with other major sporting organisations.

“I’m excited to be working with Matchroom Boxing to provide integrated COVID-19 testing for all of their Fight Camp events taking place across August on August 1, August 7, August 15 and August 22.”

Frank Smith, CEO of Matchroom Boxing, said: “We are delighted to partner with Prenetics to deliver the testing services for our much-anticipated Fight Camp. Obviously, the safety of all involved in our events is of paramount importance to us and we are glad to be working with with Avi and his team to deliver the highest quality regime.”

