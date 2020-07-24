USA Boxing announce they are one of over 25 different National Governing Bodies taking part in the launch of Giving Games

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

USA Boxing announced today they are one of over 25 different National Governing Bodies (NGBs) taking part in in the launch of Giving Games: an effort to support and sustain U.S. sports federations and their members.

Giving Games will launch on July 24, on what would have been the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo. With the postponement of the Games, many U.S. sports and their athletes are facing extraordinary financial hardship and decision making, especially with the cancellation of most, or all, of their domestic competitions. Unlike most countries that receive government support, U.S. athletes rely heavily on the support of the community. Adding to the physical and emotional toll that a delay in competition places on their shoulders, their revenue streams, and hope for success in 2021 and the future are now under threat.

“While I have to wait another year to achieve my Olympic dreams, Giving Games is a great opportunity to inspire America to support USA Boxing and all United States athletes,” said USA Boxing Heavyweight Olympic Qualification Team Member and Giving Games Ambassador Darius Fulghum. “Donations will not only help myself and my 2021 teammates but will help the next generation of Olympic Champions.”

“This year has been extremely difficult for all, and our hope is to not only help support our 2021 Olympians, but help raise funds for our 1,700+ gyms that have been impacted by COVID-19 and impact the lives of so many youth that are our future Olympians,” stated Mike McAtee, USA Boxing Executive Director.

All funds raised will either be a direct donation to a specific sport of the donor’s choice or general support for all sports which will be equally divided among the participating NGBs. Fans and supporters can contribute to Giving Games in the following ways:

Take the Giving Games quiz to find the sport that best matches you and donate,

Enter to win one of 10 amazing sweepstakes packages from Omaze,

Help set the world record for most donations made in 24 hours, or

Compete in the Medal of Giving by donating directly to a sport. At the conclusion of Giving Games, each sport will award a Gold, Silver, and Bronze medal to the top three donors.

Donations to USA Boxing can be giving online by clicking here.

Giving Games will actively raise funds for athletes and their sports organizations during the original window of the Tokyo 2020 Games: July 24 – August 9. In addition to participating in the activations listed above, fans and supporters can also text ‘GIVINGGAMES’ to 243725 or make a donation online. Details can be found at givinggames2020.com.

Though recognized and supported by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, the National Governing Bodies are separate organizations. The Giving Games initiative is not associated with or endorsed by the USOPC or the USOPF, and funds raised through the Giving Games initiative are used to directly aid the National Governing Bodies and the athletes they support.

