TwitterFacebook

Joe Joyce destroys Michael Wallisch in three to keep Daniel Dubois showdown alive

25 July 2020
joyce-dubois
Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Heavyweight prospect Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 11-0 (10) knocked out Michael Wallisch 20-4 (13) in the third round at the BT Sport Studio in London on Saturday night to keep his October showdown with Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 14-0 (13) alive.

The 34-year-old Olympic silver medallist, who weighed in at a career-high 270-pounds, had Germany’s Wallisch on the canvas three times before the fight was waved off by referee Ian John Lewis at 0:57 of the third frames of the 10 round contest.

Joyce, fighting for the first time in a year, started a little slowly with Wallisch finding a home for his right hand early in the bout. But by the second round the Londoner had settled into the fight, working a stiff jab and mixing up his power shots to the body and head.

See Also

A right hand upstairs followed by a body shot saw Wallisch sink to the canvas but he managed to beat the count and see out the round.

Wallisch, who has now been stopped in four of his last five fights, when for broke in the third but was simply outgunned. A left hook to the top of the head dropped the 34-year-old for the second time and another right cross, left hook combination was enough to see him on his way.

“I was happy to get out of the ring with no injuries, get off the ring rust, see if I still had it and work on the stuff I’ve been doing in training,” Joyce told BT Sport.

“I didn’t get a long training camp but it was a good step to get ready for Dubois, such a big fight.

“It’s been tough being in quarantine, you can’t really do as much training as you’d like.

“I’ve been able to use private gyms and get back to boxing, it’s so good to get back on the bags, get back on the pads and get back in the ring.

“All respect to my opponent for coming down, he put in a great effort and took some heavy hits.”

Domestic rival Dubois, 22, now needs to live up to his end of the bargain. He faces undefeated German Erik Pfeifer 7-0 (5) in a 12-round bout at the BT Sport Studio on August 29.

Dubois was brought in via video link to give his assessment of the Joyce-Wallisch fight.

“It was a decent performance,” he said. “The guy looked like he was ready to quit after the first round, but you dismantled him pretty good.”

Joyce replied: “I’m coming for you from a full training camp. I’ll be ready. I’ll be watching your fight very closely and I’m coming.”

Dubois laughed off the comments: “Just be prepared man, I want a really good fight. I can’t wait.”

Joyce added: “I can’t wait either, so we agree on something, let’s get it on.”

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Joe Joyce destroys Michael Wallisch in three to keep Daniel Dubois showdown alive

Joe Joyce destroys Michael Wallisch in three to keep Daniel…

Vergil Ortiz ready to shake up the welterweight division after dominating Samuel Vargas

Vergil Ortiz ready to shake up the welterweight division after…

Drugs drove Mike Tyson to ring return against Roy Jones Jr

Drugs drove Mike Tyson to ring return against Roy Jones…

Joe Joyce scales career-high weight ahead of tune-up bout

Joe Joyce scales career-high weight ahead of tune-up bout

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from defeat, says Conor Benn

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from…

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight in September

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr sign contracts to fight…

Vergil Ortiz Jr:

Vergil Ortiz Jr: "Knockouts and undefeated records don't matter"

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr says he would end retirement to face…

TOP STORIES

Joe Joyce destroys Michael Wallisch in three to keep Daniel…

Joe Joyce destroys Michael Wallisch in three to keep Daniel Dubois showdown alive

Heavyweight prospect Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 11-0 (10) knocked out Michael Wallisch 20-4 (13) in the third round at the BT Sport Studio in London on Saturday night to keep his October showdown with Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 14-0 (13) alive. The 34-y…

Vergil Ortiz ready to shake up the welterweight division after…

Vergil Ortiz ready to shake up the welterweight division after dominating Samuel Vargas

Vergil Ortiz Jr 16-0 (16) insists he is ready to face the big names at welterweight following his seventh-round stoppage win of durable Samuel Vargas 31-6-2 (14) at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California on Friday night. The 22-year-old Ortiz…

Drugs drove Mike Tyson to ring return against Roy Jones…

Drugs drove Mike Tyson to ring return against Roy Jones Jr

Mike Tyson has revealed the circumstances that drove him to return to the ring. The 54-year-old will climb back through the ropes to face fellow quinquagenarian Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles on September 12. …

Joe Joyce scales career-high weight ahead of tune-up bout

Joe Joyce scales career-high weight ahead of tune-up bout

Heavyweight prospect Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 10-0 (9) has weighed in at a career-high 270-pounds for his 10-round fight against Michael Wallisch 20-3 (13) at BT Sport Studios in London on Saturday night. Joyce weighed 256-pounds for his previous fi…

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

John Riel Casimero facing pay cut for Naoya Inoue fight

WBO bantamweight titleholder John Riel Casimero 29-4 (20) will need to accept a pay cut if he wants to face WBA and IBF champion Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) in a mouth-watering unification bout later this year. The pair were scheduled to m…

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from…

Floyd Mayweather won't be able to save Ashley Theophane from defeat, says Conor Benn

Conor ‘The Destroyer’ Benn 16-0 (11) has warned former world title challenger Ashley Theophane 48-8-1 (17) that expert advice from Floyd Mayweather won’t save him from defeat if they meet in the future. The 23-year-old welterweight prospect was un…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US