Vergil Ortiz ready to shake up the welterweight division after dominating Samuel Vargas

25 July 2020
Vergil Ortiz Jr
Vergil Ortiz Jr. Photo credit: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions
Vergil Ortiz Jr 16-0 (16) insists he is ready to face the big names at welterweight following his seventh-round stoppage win of durable Samuel Vargas 31-6-2 (14) at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California on Friday night.

The 22-year-old Ortiz controlled the action with his ramrod jab and used his footwork to set up angles for his power shots.

Vargas was game throughout but really had no answer to Ortiz’s relentless attack.

“I hit him the body so many times. I don’t know how he didn’t go down,” Ortiz said afterward. “I knew it was time to take him out. If they let it go, it would have been worse.”

In the fifth round Ortiz reverted to boxing before upping the pressure in the sixth. In the seventh he went for the kill, teeing off on Vargas who had to draw on all his veteran savvy to survive.

By the time Ortiz had landed 58 of 108 of his power punches, referee Jack Reiss stepped in to save Vargas from further punishment. The time was 2:58.

The fight took place without a crowd but Ortiz said it didn’t affect him.

“I didn’t notice, I was just so focused on the fight,” he said. “I didn’t really notice the difference.”

The classy contender admitted he competes in one of the deepest divisions in boxing where names like Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford lead the pack, but said he was willing to test himself against any of the leading names.

“I would like to fight someone like Danny Garcia or (Keith) Thurman,” Ortiz said.

“I’m not here to take the easy fights. I’m content. I’m in the hardest division in boxing.

“I’m here to take risks, that’s how you become great.”

