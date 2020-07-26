TwitterFacebook

Alexander Povetkin refuses to be rattled by Dillian Whyte

26 July 2020
WHYTE VS. POVETKIN
Anthony Cocks

Veteran heavyweight Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) has refused to accept that a loss to Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) could end his career.

The 40-year-old Russian is due to face Britain’s Whyte, 32, for the interim WBC title at the Matchroom Fight Camp, Brentwood, Essex on August 22.

“I don’t see this as a last chance,” Povetkin said on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel. “What’s most important is my preparation and my boxing. Box beautiful with a result. The key factors depend on my training and my conditions.”

Olympic gold medallist Povetkin, who is coming off a split draw against Michael Hunter in his last fight in December, insists age won’t be a factor in the bout.

“They must expect a beautiful and tremendous fight,” said Povetkin. “With my motivation, I’m ready to box wherever my age.

“I made a few mistakes against Michael Hunter [in my last fight]. That’s why it looks this way. I had to recover, but I won’t make these mistakes with Dillian Whyte, that’s for sure…

“Having amateur experience gives some advantages to the boxer, but this is not the key. You have to go through many professional fights.”

Povetkin said he won’t be rattled if Whyte tries to get under his skin by talking trash.

“If he wants to trash talk, it can be a different atmosphere. I expect him to be in good shape. What about his last fight, [a win versus Mariusz Wach in December]. It can happen to anybody. What’s important is you win,” said Povetkin.

“Maybe something didn’t go as he expected, but he won. That’s the most important.

“I didn’t think especially about the left hook. This is not the key to win. Every punch can make an effect and make you lose or win, but the most dangerous punch is the one that you don’t see. It’s not only the left hook.”

