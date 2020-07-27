Canelo Alvarez fight could be in jeopardy due to purse demands

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) is holding fast on purse demands with streaming service DAZN, putting his September 12 ring return in jeopardy according to ESPN.

According to promoter Eddie Hearn, WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 27-0 (19) is the top option for Alvarez, who signed an 11-fight, $365 million deal with DAZN in 2018.

DAZN is believed to be asking for a sizeable discount to the 29-year-old Mexican’s contracted minimum due to the chaos caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Alvarez’s lawyer Greg Smith said if it was up to the world middleweight champion, the fight would have already been announced.

“Canelo is in great shape. He’s been training hard, he is absolutely ready and on track to fight in September, ” Smith told ESPN.

“If it’s up to him – and him only – he would’ve already announced the fight… There’s obviously other parties and other things involved that are out of his control. But everything he can control, he’s on track and prepared.

“Everybody, including Team Canelo, is waiting to find out if DAZN’s going to live up to its obligations… I am aware of no other sticking points.”

Golden Boy Promotions president Oscar De La Hoya issued an update on fight negotiations on Thursday.

“Golden Boy has always been about making the best fights for the fans; this is particularly true for Canelo, the No. 1 attraction and best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport,” the statement read.

“Together with Canelo and his team, we have come up with a list of great opponents – including potential world championship fights – for a premium fight on Mexican Independence Day.

“We are still waiting for DAZN to approve one of those great fights.

“Canelo and Golden Boy intend to put on a fight in September and expect that DAZN will honour their obligation and give fight fans what they deserve; an evening with the best fighter in the world.”

