Floyd Mayweather claims credit for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr bout

27 July 2020
Floyd Mayweather
Anthony Cocks

Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications.

Floyd Mayweather Jr has claimed credit for the exhibition bout scheduled between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles on September 12.

Last week it was announced that the 54-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion would return to the ring against Jones Jr, 51, in an eight-round exhibition with no headgear and 12-ounce gloves.

Never one to miss an opportunity to self-promote, Mayweather Jr cited his multimillion-dollar payday against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan on New Year’s Eve 2018 as paving the way for this fight.

“I think that we seem to forget about who’s the pioneer about making exhibition bouts huge,” said Mayweather in reply to a question from Fat Joe on the Tyson vs Jones Jr fight.

Tyson hasn’t fought since being stopped in six rounds by Kevin McBride in Washington DC in 2005, while Jones Jr was last in action in February 2018 when he outpointed Scott Sigmon over 10 rounds in Pensacola, Florida.

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) released a statement regarding the conditions of the fight last week: “The referee will have the authority to stop the fight if it strays outside the boundaries of a competitive boxing exhibition.”

Mayweather refused to be drawn on who he thought would get the better of the fight.

“So Joe, a lot of times we forget about certain things. I mean, I think it’s going to be very interesting, you know? I’m not here to say Tyson’s going to win, I’m not here to say Roy’s going to win,” he said.

“And I’m pretty sure it’s going to be entertaining. I’m pretty sure I’m going to watch it, absolutely.

“I don’t think I can go because I don’t think there’s going to be an audience at that particular time, but may the best man win.”

