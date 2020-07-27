TwitterFacebook

Sam Eggington vs Ted Cheeseman would not be happening if not for coronavirus

27 July 2020
eggington-cheese
Sam Eggington vs Ted Cheeseman
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Eddie Hearn has admitted the fight between Sam ‘The Savage’ Eggington 28-6 (17) and Ted ‘The Big Cheese’ Cheeseman 15-2-1 (9) this Saturday night would not be taking place if it wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic.

Eggington will make the first defence of his IBF International junior middleweight belt against Cheeseman over 12-rounds in the inaugural Matchroom Fight Camp card in Brentwood, Essex.

The 24-year-old Cheeseman will be looking to turn around his recent run of form after dropping a 12-round decision to Sergio Garcia for the European title, drawing with Kieron Conway over 12 and losing a competitive 12-round points decision to unbeaten Scott Fitzgerald in his three fights last year.

See Also

“A loss is quite hurtful for their career – especially for Ted,” Hearn told London News.

“I felt the Fitzgerald fight was very close, I thought he beat Conway but he got a draw there and he lost to Sergio Garcia. That’s his three last fights.

“Ted Cheeseman called them guinea pigs, kicking off Fight Camp for us.

“There is no way I’d have made this fight in normal circumstances. Sam has just gone into the top-15 in the world, Cheeseman is coming off a defeat.

“They’ve both looked at it and went ‘we want to make money, we want to roll the dice and be part of this – so we’ll put it on the line’. It’s great news for fans.”

Eggington, 26, claimed the IBF International belt with a second-round knockout of Orlando Fiordigiglio in Italy last September.

“Italy was such a defining night for him [Eggington] because if he lost there then he’s back fighting for British titles on the smaller hall scene.

“At 26 years of age he has been in a lot of big fights. You forget that most people are only starting their career at 26. That win was huge.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Amnat Ruenroeng to be broadcast live by Matchroom Boxing this Saturday

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Amnat Ruenroeng to be broadcast live…

Sam Eggington vs Ted Cheeseman would not be happening if not for coronavirus

Sam Eggington vs Ted Cheeseman would not be happening if…

Canelo Alvarez fight could be in jeopardy due to purse demands

Canelo Alvarez fight could be in jeopardy due to purse…

Floyd Mayweather claims credit for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr bout

Floyd Mayweather claims credit for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones…

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce could be postponed for a third time if crowd restrictions aren't lifted

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce could be postponed for a…

Devin Haney demands Tank Davis fight, recalls sparring session

Devin Haney demands Tank Davis fight, recalls sparring session

Alexander Povetkin refuses to be rattled by Dillian Whyte

Alexander Povetkin refuses to be rattled by Dillian Whyte

Joe Joyce destroys Michael Wallisch in three to keep Daniel Dubois showdown alive

Joe Joyce destroys Michael Wallisch in three to keep Daniel…

Vergil Ortiz ready to shake up the welterweight division after dominating Samuel Vargas

Vergil Ortiz ready to shake up the welterweight division after…

TOP STORIES

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Amnat Ruenroeng to be broadcast live…

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Amnat Ruenroeng to be broadcast live by Matchroom Boxing this Saturday

The return of former WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai 47-5-1 (41) against fellow Thai Amnat Ruenroeng 20-3 (6) at Workpoint Studio in Bang Phun, Thailand this Saturday will be broadcast globally on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channe…

Sam Eggington vs Ted Cheeseman would not be happening if…

Sam Eggington vs Ted Cheeseman would not be happening if not for coronavirus

Eddie Hearn has admitted the fight between Sam ‘The Savage’ Eggington 28-6 (17) and Ted ‘The Big Cheese’ Cheeseman 15-2-1 (9) this Saturday night would not be taking place if it wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic. Eggington will make the first de…

Canelo Alvarez fight could be in jeopardy due to purse…

Canelo Alvarez fight could be in jeopardy due to purse demands

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) is holding fast on purse demands with streaming service DAZN, putting his September 12 ring return in jeopardy according to ESPN. According to promoter Eddie Hearn, WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ S…

Floyd Mayweather claims credit for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones…

Floyd Mayweather claims credit for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr bout

Floyd Mayweather Jr has claimed credit for the exhibition bout scheduled between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles on September 12. Last week it was announced that the 54-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion would return to the…

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce could be postponed for a…

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce could be postponed for a third time if crowd restrictions aren't lifted

Promoter Frank Warren has admitted he may be forced to postpone the all-British heavyweight fight between Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) and Joe Joyce 11-0 (10) for a third time if crowd restrictions aren’t lifted. The duo were initially scheduled to mee…

Devin Haney demands Tank Davis fight, recalls sparring session

Devin Haney demands Tank Davis fight, recalls sparring session

Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 24-0 (15) believes a fight against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) is the biggest fight that can be made right now. Haney and Davis both hold secondary lightweight titles with the WBC and WBA respectively. Davis is sched…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US