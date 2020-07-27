Sam Eggington vs Ted Cheeseman would not be happening if not for coronavirus

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Eddie Hearn has admitted the fight between Sam ‘The Savage’ Eggington 28-6 (17) and Ted ‘The Big Cheese’ Cheeseman 15-2-1 (9) this Saturday night would not be taking place if it wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic.

Eggington will make the first defence of his IBF International junior middleweight belt against Cheeseman over 12-rounds in the inaugural Matchroom Fight Camp card in Brentwood, Essex.

The 24-year-old Cheeseman will be looking to turn around his recent run of form after dropping a 12-round decision to Sergio Garcia for the European title, drawing with Kieron Conway over 12 and losing a competitive 12-round points decision to unbeaten Scott Fitzgerald in his three fights last year.

“A loss is quite hurtful for their career – especially for Ted,” Hearn told London News.

“I felt the Fitzgerald fight was very close, I thought he beat Conway but he got a draw there and he lost to Sergio Garcia. That’s his three last fights.

“Ted Cheeseman called them guinea pigs, kicking off Fight Camp for us.

“There is no way I’d have made this fight in normal circumstances. Sam has just gone into the top-15 in the world, Cheeseman is coming off a defeat.

“They’ve both looked at it and went ‘we want to make money, we want to roll the dice and be part of this – so we’ll put it on the line’. It’s great news for fans.”

Eggington, 26, claimed the IBF International belt with a second-round knockout of Orlando Fiordigiglio in Italy last September.

“Italy was such a defining night for him [Eggington] because if he lost there then he’s back fighting for British titles on the smaller hall scene.

“At 26 years of age he has been in a lot of big fights. You forget that most people are only starting their career at 26. That win was huge.”

