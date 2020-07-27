TwitterFacebook

27 July 2020
gago
Steve Gago calls for Sandy Messaoud Welterweight Title Challenge.

DiaMond, Minsk in Belarus played host to WBA, IBF & WBO Welterweight Title clash as Frances Sandy Messaoud took on Khazakstans World rated Nursultan Zhangabaev.

Sandy Messaoud (14-6) scored a knockdown in the 2nd round, and used his volume and distance to frustrate Nursultan Zhangabayev (8-1). Zhangabayev’s cut caused the fight to he stopped & Messaoud rightly takes the decision victory and become the new WBA Inter-Continental, IBF Australasian & WBO Oriental Welterweight Title.

Zhangabaevs last outing was August last year in Sydney Australia was controversial to say the least. He took on IBF Pan Pacific Welterweight Champion Steve Gago. Zhangabaev were very fortunate as he was dedecuted 3 points for repeated low blows.

The man known as “The Timorese Terror” Steve Gago opens up about a potential clash with the Frenchmen.

“Im 12-1, I should be 13-0 how there was no DQ that fight is insane but thats boxing I have moved on since my fight with Nursultan. I’m now the WBC Asian Welterweight Champion.

I’ve just watched Sandy Messaoud, victory over Nursultan, he thoroughly deserved it. I would respectfully like to call out Sandy and challenge him him for his WBA, WBO and IBF titles and put up by WBC Title.

All 4 sanctioning bodies winner take all fight, let’s do this. I will speak with my manger Tony Tolj and he will do what he does best. I havent stopped training during the pandemic, Im ready to go and its gonna your gonna have to hit me with more than the Eiffel tower, The Timorese Terror is coming Terrorize!”

