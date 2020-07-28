Andy Ruiz Jr promises to shut up Dillian Whyte, wants trilogy with Anthony Joshua

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr 33-2 (22) says he would relish the opportunity to face leading heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) to shut him up once and for all.

The 30-year-old Mexican-American, who recently switched trainers to Canelo Alvarez’s coach Eddy Reynoso following his points loss to Anthony Joshua in their rematch last December, has recently posted images to social media that appear to show a slimmed-down frame.

Ruiz currently has no fight lined up, while Britain’s Whyte, 32, is scheduled to face Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin in the UK on August 22.

See Also

Earlier this year Whyte accused Ruiz of knocking back a £4million offer to face him.

“I’d like to fight Dillian Whyte and I’d like to shut him up,” Ruiz Jr told ESNEWS. “That would be an amazing fight in the United States or over there.

“I know I can win. I feel like I can win against everybody, but it’s just up to me.”

Despite being dominated by Joshua in their rematch, Ruiz would like a third fight with the WBA, IBF and WBO champion after knocking him out in their first fight at Madison Square Garden in June last year.

Ruiz says he would also welcome a fight against WBC champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) or former titleholder Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41).

“I’d like to fight the rematch again, the third fight with Anthony Joshua, and either between Wilder and Tyson Fury,” Ruiz continued.

“Nobody thought I’d be champion of the world with the way I looked. I want to get back at it and be the man I’m supposed to be.

“And I don’t have a fight date yet, but I’m for sure going to fight this year.

“I just want to be in shape and show everybody… this little chubby boy is going to look good.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.