Floyd Mayweather: “Manny Pacquiao fights because he has to, I fight because I want to”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Floyd Mayweather has hit back at critics who say he waited out Manny Pacquiao to face him when he was past his best.

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao on points at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada in May 2015.

Speaking with Fat Joe, the now-retired 43-year-old said if anyone should have been considered over the hill in that fight, it was him.

See Also

“We keep saying at my prime. I’m older than Pacquiao by two years,” Mayweather said.

“So when I beat Pacquiao, they say he wasn’t in his prime. I’m older than you, and then when I fought Oscar De La Hoya, they say he’s old. Me and Oscar were both in our 30s.

“So no matter what happens, it’s never good enough for anyone.”

Mayweather fought just twice since the Pacquiao fight, a points win over Andre Berto the same year and a final fight two years later against UFC star Conor McGregor.

He insists he has no interest in a return bout with Pacquiao, now 41.

“I’m a businessman now. I already proved years and years ago that I’m the best period,” said Mayweather.

“I’m already talking about pound-for-pound, I already proved all that. At my age now, I’m a businessman, so I’m not going to be out there competing and fighting guys that only have a small city behind them.

“You’ve got a lot of American fighters that are good, but they only have a city behind them. I’m going to fight guys that have a whole country behind them. So I know and can demand and get what I want to get.

“Listen, I made more [money] against McGregor [than Pacquiao].

“Once again, my faculties and everything I’ve got come first. We just talked about your health is your wealth.

“That’s why I have this towel on. I was working out today. Now, Pacquiao fights because he has to. Once again, I fight because I want to. There’s a difference.”

Read more articles about: Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.