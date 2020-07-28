Oleksandr Usyk slams overweight heavyweights as lazy and undisciplined

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) has hit out at the conditioning of many heavyweights while insisting he will always remain around his ideal fighting weight.

The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw weighed 215-pounds when he moved up to the open weight class last year, defeating late replacement Chazz Witherspoon, 242-pounds, by seventh-round stoppage in Chicago last October.

In a wide-ranging interview on the YouTube channel Usyk17, the heavyweight contender used Andy Ruiz Jr as a cautionary tale for fighters who struggle to stay away from the dinner table.

“Some heavyweight boxers are overweight and that prevents them from being efficient. Why they did not lose weight? Because of laziness, I think,” Usyk said.

“We can see that in the second bout of Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz. Joshua lost five kilos and Ruiz put on seven kilos. In the first fight between the, Ruiz had his hand-speed and his explosive force.

“Speaking about their second bout, I’ll use slang – I think that the refrigerator won finally.

“It’s so sad to say such a thing but it was a fault of Ruiz. I don’t want to be overweight of course. A few extra kilos can interfere with speed and mobility.

“So, I follow my diet. Though I rarely allow myself some sweets or having a meal in the evening sometimes. But however, my weight remains stable.”

Usyk remains in training as he awaits news of when his bout against Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) will be rescheduled after the original date of April 23 at the O2 Arena in London was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“We will say for sure about the date when the restrictions ease,” he said. “We both want to box with spectators. That would be a great out. Dereck is sure that fans should see that.

“I’ve got the same desire. We know about fights without fans in attendance during the pandemic. I miss fighting.

“As for me it doesn’t matter if you are boxing with or without spectators. But bouts with audience are full of atmosphere and drive.”

