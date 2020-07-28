TwitterFacebook

Oleksandr Usyk slams overweight heavyweights as lazy and undisciplined

28 July 2020
Usyk1
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) has hit out at the conditioning of many heavyweights while insisting he will always remain around his ideal fighting weight.

The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw weighed 215-pounds when he moved up to the open weight class last year, defeating late replacement Chazz Witherspoon, 242-pounds, by seventh-round stoppage in Chicago last October.

In a wide-ranging interview on the YouTube channel Usyk17, the heavyweight contender used Andy Ruiz Jr as a cautionary tale for fighters who struggle to stay away from the dinner table.

See Also

“Some heavyweight boxers are overweight and that prevents them from being efficient. Why they did not lose weight? Because of laziness, I think,” Usyk said.

“We can see that in the second bout of Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz. Joshua lost five kilos and Ruiz put on seven kilos. In the first fight between the, Ruiz had his hand-speed and his explosive force.

“Speaking about their second bout, I’ll use slang – I think that the refrigerator won finally.

“It’s so sad to say such a thing but it was a fault of Ruiz. I don’t want to be overweight of course. A few extra kilos can interfere with speed and mobility.

“So, I follow my diet. Though I rarely allow myself some sweets or having a meal in the evening sometimes. But however, my weight remains stable.”

Usyk remains in training as he awaits news of when his bout against Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) will be rescheduled after the original date of April 23 at the O2 Arena in London was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“We will say for sure about the date when the restrictions ease,” he said. “We both want to box with spectators. That would be a great out. Dereck is sure that fans should see that.

“I’ve got the same desire. We know about fights without fans in attendance during the pandemic. I miss fighting.

“As for me it doesn’t matter if you are boxing with or without spectators. But bouts with audience are full of atmosphere and drive.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Andy Ruiz Jr promises to shut up Dillian Whyte, wants trilogy with Anthony Joshua

Andy Ruiz Jr promises to shut up Dillian Whyte, wants…

Floyd Mayweather: “Manny Pacquiao fights because he has to, I fight because I want to”

Floyd Mayweather: “Manny Pacquiao fights because he has to, I…

Oleksandr Usyk slams overweight heavyweights as lazy and undisciplined

Oleksandr Usyk slams overweight heavyweights as lazy and undisciplined

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Amnat Ruenroeng to be broadcast live by Matchroom Boxing this Saturday

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Amnat Ruenroeng to be broadcast live…

Sam Eggington vs Ted Cheeseman would not be happening if not for coronavirus

Sam Eggington vs Ted Cheeseman would not be happening if…

Canelo Alvarez fight could be in jeopardy due to purse demands

Canelo Alvarez fight could be in jeopardy due to purse…

Floyd Mayweather claims credit for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr bout

Floyd Mayweather claims credit for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones…

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce could be postponed for a third time if crowd restrictions aren't lifted

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce could be postponed for a…

Devin Haney demands Tank Davis fight, recalls sparring session

Devin Haney demands Tank Davis fight, recalls sparring session

TOP STORIES

Andy Ruiz Jr promises to shut up Dillian Whyte, wants…

Andy Ruiz Jr promises to shut up Dillian Whyte, wants trilogy with Anthony Joshua

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr 33-2 (22) says he would relish the opportunity to face leading heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) to shut him up once and for all. The 30-year-old Mexican-American, who recently switched …

Floyd Mayweather: “Manny Pacquiao fights because he has to, I…

Floyd Mayweather: “Manny Pacquiao fights because he has to, I fight because I want to”

Floyd Mayweather has hit back at critics who say he waited out Manny Pacquiao to face him when he was past his best. Mayweather defeated Pacquiao on points at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada in May 2015. Speaking with Fat Joe, the now-retire…

Oleksandr Usyk slams overweight heavyweights as lazy and undisciplined

Oleksandr Usyk slams overweight heavyweights as lazy and undisciplined

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) has hit out at the conditioning of many heavyweights while insisting he will always remain around his ideal fighting weight. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw weighed 215-pounds wh…

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Amnat Ruenroeng to be broadcast live…

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Amnat Ruenroeng to be broadcast live by Matchroom Boxing this Saturday

The return of former WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai 47-5-1 (41) against fellow Thai Amnat Ruenroeng 20-3 (6) at Workpoint Studio in Bang Phun, Thailand this Saturday will be broadcast globally on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channe…

Sam Eggington vs Ted Cheeseman would not be happening if…

Sam Eggington vs Ted Cheeseman would not be happening if not for coronavirus

Eddie Hearn has admitted the fight between Sam ‘The Savage’ Eggington 28-6 (17) and Ted ‘The Big Cheese’ Cheeseman 15-2-1 (9) this Saturday night would not be taking place if it wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic. Eggington will make the first de…

Canelo Alvarez fight could be in jeopardy due to purse…

Canelo Alvarez fight could be in jeopardy due to purse demands

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) is holding fast on purse demands with streaming service DAZN, putting his September 12 ring return in jeopardy according to ESPN. According to promoter Eddie Hearn, WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ S…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US