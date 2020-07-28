Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Amnat Ruenroeng to be broadcast live by Matchroom Boxing this Saturday

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The return of former WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai 47-5-1 (41) against fellow Thai Amnat Ruenroeng 20-3 (6) at Workpoint Studio in Bang Phun, Thailand this Saturday will be broadcast globally on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.

The fight will be contested over 10 rounds.

Rungvisai burst onto the world stage with back-to-back wins over sure-fire future Hall of Famer Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 49-2 (41) three years ago.

The 33-year-old southpaw has not fought since losing his world championship on points to Juan Francisco Estrada 40-3 (27) in a competitive fight in Los Angeles in April last year. Rungvisai previously defeated Estrada by majority decision a year earlier.

Ruenroeng, 40, held the IBF flyweight title for over two years, making five successful title defences including a victory over current WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero 29-4 (20) who he would eventually lose his belt to in a rematch.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “As if August 1st couldn’t get any bigger with the launch of Matchroom Fight Camp, the return of former WBC super flyweight world champion Rungvisai against former IBF 112lbs ruler Ruenroeng will now be shown live on the Matchroom YouTube channel.

“It’s a great little warm-up at 8.45 (UK time) in the morning for what will be a very exciting day for the world of boxing.

“Next Saturday is all about the return of boxing. Fight fans will get a chance to watch a pound-for-pound star in Rungvisai before enjoying the opening night of Fight Camp.

“Juan Francisco Estrada will fight ‘Chocolatito’ next, we’re in the process of trying to make that fight, probably for October time in America.

“The winner of that fight will face Sor Rungvisai providing he gets through on the 1st.

“It’s a great little run of fights for those three and the division itself. We’re so lucky to represent those three great fighters.”

