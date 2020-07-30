TwitterFacebook

Angelo Leo out to hurt Stephen Fulton in WBO super bantamweight title tilt

30 July 2020
angelo-leo
Angelo Leo. Photo credit: WBO
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Super bantamweight contender Angelo ‘El Chinito’ Leo 19-0 (9) insists he has the power to hurt Stephen Fulton Jr 18-0 (8) when the pair meet for the vacant WBO super bantamweight title at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night live on Showtime.

Leo is coming off a dominant 11th round stoppage of Cesar Juarez last December, his first stoppage win in five fights dating back almost two years.

“I definitely expect to be able to hurt Fulton,” the 26-year-old told reporters today.

“He talks a lot about how he’s fought a lot of undefeated fighters, but if you look closely, he’s been hurt before. I just want to make that point clear that he’s not untouchable.”

The WBO belt became vacant when Emanuel Navarrete announced he was moving up to featherweight following his sixth-round stoppage win over journeyman Uriel Lopez in Mexico last month.

The Puerto Rican sanctioning body installed Fulton, 26, as their number one contender ahead of Leo at number two.

“This is something I’ve worked my whole life for, so my preparation has been the best I’ve ever had, both physically and mentally,” Leo said.

“This is the day I’ve been waiting for and I have to seize the opportunity.”

Leo, who is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, said that he has been receiving some tuition from Floyd Mayweather himself ahead of the fight.

“Floyd was in the gym with me a couple of times giving me pointers and helping work through my game plan,” he said.

“His wisdom combined with my trainer’s knowledge really meshed together for me. Floyd just told me to just stay calm, treat it like any other fight and do what I do best.

“I know the mental strength that Floyd has, and I’ve learned from it. I’ve learned from the best.”

