Leo Santa Cruz: “If Tank Davis doesn’t make weight, it’s going to cost him a lot”

WBA and featherweight and super featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz 37-1-1 (19) will be looking to add the WBA lightweight title to his collection when he takes on Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on October 24.

“This is the biggest fight of my career. It is the fight I always wanted and my first pay per view that I headline. So, I am really, excited,” Leo Santa Cruz told Fightnews. “I am motivated and training hard for this fight. No one gives me a shot, but I am going to shock the world.”

Santa Cruz has had a disrupted start to his training camp after his father and coach Jose Santa Cruz tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.

“I was active during quarantine. I stopped for about a month because my dad got the virus. He wasn’t doing well but he’s good now,” Santa Cruz said.

“I’m back in camp now the preparation is going well we started last week as we start to train more, and we will be stepping it up. I will do everything that way I come well prepared for the fight.”

The 31-year-old Mexican says he was always expecting to face Davis, a southpaw.

“I was expecting Tank to be the opponent. There was already talks about the fight. I was just waiting for everything to go back to normal. We thought in July or August but now we will be fighting in October,” Santa Cruz said.

“I think Gervonta Davis a great fighter, aggressive and has great power. His style he is a lefty and fast, but we are prepared. We will look out for his power, be patient and smart. I think he looks for the power shot, long as I get away from that.

“I have the experience. So, I think with my experience, and if I pressure him, break him down, and frustrate him.”

As the fight will be for both WBA super featherweight and lightweight titles, both boxers will need to make the 130-pound weight limit.

Davis, 25, moved up to lightweight for his last fight when he stopped Yuriorkis Gamboa in 12 rounds in Atlanta in December.

“If he works hard, dedicated, and has the discipline, he will make the weight,” said Santa Cruz, who won his first world championship at bantamweight eight years ago.

“If he doesn’t make the weight. It’s going to cost him a lot.

“I thought we were fighting for the 130-pound title, but we are also fighting for 135. I didn’t expect that.”

Victory will see Santa Cruz become the first Mexican to hold versions of the world title in five separate weight classes.

“It will be a big accomplishment if I get a title at 135. I will be the first Mexican to win five world titles in five weight classes. It would be an honour and it would go down in history. It will be a dream come true,” he said.

