Mike Tyson told to “sit his old ass down” by his kids

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has copped a spray from his children ahead of ring return against Roy Jones Jr in September.

The 54-year-old as scheduled to face Jones Jr, 51, in an eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles on September 12. The fight will be available of pay-per-view.

Tyson revealed the criticism from his family in an interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“My kids think I should sit my old ass down, but what do they know? You know?” he said.

“I’m very confident. They don’t know how to fight. Neither one of my kids can beat me in a fight, so what are they talking about?”

The comeback will mark the first time Tyson has stepped into the ring since his disastrous sixth-round knockout loss to Kevin McBride 15 years ago.

“I’m back, man, I’m back. I don’t know how come it came back,” he said. “I started training. I’m back in shape. I’m 228. And I’ve been boxing. Doing what I can.

“I can’t believe this either, man. It’s just — I don’t believe in the Fountain of Youth, but something just came over me, and I’m back, man.”

Jones Jr, who has won world titles at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight, last fought two years ago when he outpointed journeyman Scott Sigmon over 10 in Pensacola, Florida.

“Oh, man, I’m so happy. Yeah, man. It’s gonna be so awesome. I’m so happy to be coming back into the ring and facing Roy Jones on September 12th,” Tyson said.

“It’s gonna be so awesome… he’s the greatest fighter of his generation. I’m the greatest fighter of my generation, and it’s just a no-brainer that we should clash together.”

Tyson admitted training can be difficult in his mid-50s.

“Well, it’s really painful. Really painful. And from this experience right now, I’ll never call another fighter a bum again, because anybody that does this or attempts to do this is no bum,” he said.

Tyson holds a record of 50-6 (44) while Jones Jr’s ledger reads 66-9 (47).

