Angelo Leo promises same result against late replacement Tramaine Williams

31 July 2020
Angelo Leo. Photo credit: Mayweather Promotions
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Angelo ‘El Chinito’ Leo 19-0 (9) says he isn’t bothered by his late change of opponent after Stephen Fulton 18-0 (8) was forced to withdraw from their fight for the vacant WBO super bantamweight title after testing positive to COVID-19.

The 26-year-old from Las Vegas by way of Albuquerque will now face Tramaine ‘The Mighty Midget’ Williams 19-0 (6) at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night with the same title belt on the line.

It’s not the worst replacement in the world with the 27-year-old southpaw Williams originally scheduled to fight Raeese Aleem 16-0 (10) on the undercard.

See Also

Leo admitted he was disappointed with Fulton’s withdrawal on Wednesday, but said he was already refocusing on his new foe.

“It was a little disappointing because all these weeks we’ve been focused on Stephen Fulton,” Leo said to The Ring. “When I heard the news, I was a little disappointed, but the show must go on.”

The biggest challenge for Leo will be recalibrating his fight style to combat a lefty after training extensively for the righthanded Fulton.

He insists it won’t be a problem.

“It’s gonna be the same outcome,” Leo said. “He does like to fight on the inside a little bit more. If he wants to box, we can do that, too. Whatever it takes to get the (WBO title), I’m ready.

“I’m in the best shape of my life like I said, and I’m ready for whoever.”

The WBO belt became vacant when Emanuel Navarrete announced he was moving up to featherweight following his sixth-round stoppage win over journeyman Uriel Lopez in Mexico last month.

Leo believes it’s his for the taking.

“The game plan is still the same – the goal is still the same – the goal is to get that title,” he said.

“No matter who they put in front of me, that is my goal – to win that world championship.”

