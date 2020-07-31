TwitterFacebook

Carl Frampton on track to become Ireland’s first three-weight world champion

31 July 2020
Carl Frampton
Credit Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Cocks

Frank Warren says he is still working on getting Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2 (15) a shot at WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 21-2 (10) in his bid to see him crowned Ireland’s first three-weight world champion.

“Carl Frampton has already achieved one dream with us and that was fighting at Windsor Park,” Warren wrote in his regular column for the Daily Star.

“But now we are all about delivering the Belfast fighter some history by giving him the chance to become Ireland’s first three-weight world champion.

“The plan was in place for him to face WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring before the coronavirus lockdown struck.

“Now Herring has been struck down with the virus itself which has hit his summer plans.

“But Frampton has been keeping busy training at home in Belfast and now in Manchester with coach Jamie Moore.

“So we are going to give him an outing on our next show at BT Sport Studios on August 15.”

The 33-year-old from Belfast will face big punching Armenian Vahram Vardanyan 21-1-1 (14) who is taking a huge step up in class against the former world champion.

“Vardanyan is a wild and big puncher who will be looking to be a nightmare for Frampton,” Warren continued.

“But it will be a good fight to keep the ring rust off for the Belfast man and also test out his hands after he had them operated on at the end of last year.

“It will then set up the fight with Herring which will hopefully happen before the end of the year.”

Herring was scheduled to defend his world title against Jonathan Oquendo on July 2 before the fight was postponed to July 14 after the 34-year-old southpaw tested positive to coronavirus.

The second date was scrapped too when Herring tested positive again.

