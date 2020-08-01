TwitterFacebook

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai shakes off rust, wants Juan Francisco Estrada rematch next

1 August 2020
sor-rungvisai-estrada-weights (4)
Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Juan Francisco Estrada.
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former two-time WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai 48-5-1 (41) overcame a slow start to walk down in the back half of his 10-round against Amnat Ruenroeng 20-4 (6) en route to a unanimous decision win in their 120-pound catchweight bout at Workpoint Studio in Bang Phun, Thailand on Saturday afternoon.

Both boxers had been out of the ring for more than 15 months but it was southpaw Sor Rungvisai who finished the stronger of the two to earn the judges’ nod by scores of 97-94, 96-93 and 99-91.

The 40-year-old Ruenroeng, a former IBF flyweight champion who lost his title to John Riel Casimero four years ago, showed good movement and shrewd counterpunching in the early rounds to frustrate the favourite Sor Rungvisai, who struggled to get into his rhythm.

During the third round a clash of heads opened up a cut on Sor Rungvisai’s left eyelid that bled throughout the bout but fortunately didn’t affect his eyesight.

It took until the fifth frame for Sor Rungvisai to really get going and once he did, he didn’t look back.

The 33-year-old strafed the older Ruenroeng with body shots and went to work with both hands upstairs. As the rounds ticked by it was clear that Sor Rungvisai’s sustained pressure had taken the legs away from Ruenroeng.

“I am satisfied with my performance,” Sor Rungvisai said in the ring after the fight. “Thank you to the fans from Thailand and also around the world.”

Sor Rungvisai is chasing a shot at old rival and reigning WBC 115-pound champion Juan Francisco Estrada 40-3 (27) who he split a pair of fights with.

“I would like to (bring) the WBC (super flyweight) title back to Thailand,” he said. “I would like to say a few words to Estrada; we will meet (again).”

