James Tennyson targets Jorge Linares after putting away Gavin Gwynne

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Belfast banger James ‘The Assassin’ Tennyson 27-3 (23) could be heading to a showdown with former three-weight world champion Jorge Linares 47-5 (29) if promoter Eddie Hearn has his way.

The Matchroom Boxing boss made the comments following Tennyson’s impressive sixth-round stoppage of Gavin Gwynne 12-2 (2) to claim the vacant British lightweight title at the Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday night.

Tennyson was the sharper, harder puncher of the two despite giving up four inches in height. In the sixth round the former world title challenger dropped the 30-year-old Welshmen with a right hook for an eight count.

See Also

Referee Phil Edwards allowed the fight to continue but with Tennyson jumping on his wounded foe and unloading on him against the ropes the fight was stopped at the 2:30 mark.

“It means everything to win the British title,” the 26-year-old Tennyson said. “Gavin is a real tough lad and gave another great account of himself.

“I am happy with my performance. Shame there wasn’t a crowd in there to back it up, but I got the win.

“I just had to stick to the plan and what Tony (Dunlop) told me. Be patient and don’t constantly try and put the pressure on.”

Hearn praised Tennyson and said he believed the entertaining slugger was ready to move beyond domestic-level competition.

“We wanted exciting fights here at Fight Camp and James Tennyson always delivers exciting fights,” Hearn said.

“While James is in there, he has dynamite in his hands. He keeps coming forward and is always exciting.

“I want to see him push on now. He has done British title level. I want to see him up a level.

“A great fight for him is up against (Francesco) Patera for the European title.

“I love the Jorge Linares fight. These are the fights for James Tennyson you are going to see light up the place.

“What an entertainer and what a fighter. Just what the fans want to see.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.