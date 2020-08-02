TwitterFacebook

James Tennyson targets Jorge Linares after putting away Gavin Gwynne

2 August 2020
James-Tennyson
James Tennyson. Photo credit: Belfast Live
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Belfast banger James ‘The Assassin’ Tennyson 27-3 (23) could be heading to a showdown with former three-weight world champion Jorge Linares 47-5 (29) if promoter Eddie Hearn has his way.

The Matchroom Boxing boss made the comments following Tennyson’s impressive sixth-round stoppage of Gavin Gwynne 12-2 (2) to claim the vacant British lightweight title at the Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday night.

Tennyson was the sharper, harder puncher of the two despite giving up four inches in height. In the sixth round the former world title challenger dropped the 30-year-old Welshmen with a right hook for an eight count.

See Also

Referee Phil Edwards allowed the fight to continue but with Tennyson jumping on his wounded foe and unloading on him against the ropes the fight was stopped at the 2:30 mark.

“It means everything to win the British title,” the 26-year-old Tennyson said. “Gavin is a real tough lad and gave another great account of himself.

“I am happy with my performance. Shame there wasn’t a crowd in there to back it up, but I got the win.

“I just had to stick to the plan and what Tony (Dunlop) told me. Be patient and don’t constantly try and put the pressure on.”

Hearn praised Tennyson and said he believed the entertaining slugger was ready to move beyond domestic-level competition.

“We wanted exciting fights here at Fight Camp and James Tennyson always delivers exciting fights,” Hearn said.

“While James is in there, he has dynamite in his hands. He keeps coming forward and is always exciting.

“I want to see him push on now. He has done British title level. I want to see him up a level.

“A great fight for him is up against (Francesco) Patera for the European title.

“I love the Jorge Linares fight. These are the fights for James Tennyson you are going to see light up the place.

“What an entertainer and what a fighter. Just what the fans want to see.”

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

James Tennyson targets Jorge Linares after putting away Gavin Gwynne

James Tennyson targets Jorge Linares after putting away Gavin Gwynne

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai shakes off rust, wants Juan Francisco Estrada rematch next

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai shakes off rust, wants Juan Francisco Estrada…

Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr set to clash in crucial crossroads bout on August 22

Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr set to clash in…

Carl Frampton on track to become Ireland's first three-weight world champion

Carl Frampton on track to become Ireland's first three-weight world…

Angelo Leo promises same result against late replacement Tramaine Williams

Angelo Leo promises same result against late replacement Tramaine Williams

Leo Santa Cruz:

Leo Santa Cruz: "If Tank Davis doesn't make weight, it's…

Roy Jones Jr expecting the unexpected against Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr expecting the unexpected against Mike Tyson

Angelo Leo out to hurt Stephen Fulton in WBO super bantamweight title tilt

Angelo Leo out to hurt Stephen Fulton in WBO super…

Mike Tyson told to “sit his old ass down” by his kids

Mike Tyson told to “sit his old ass down” by…

TOP STORIES

James Tennyson targets Jorge Linares after putting away Gavin Gwynne

James Tennyson targets Jorge Linares after putting away Gavin Gwynne

Belfast banger James ‘The Assassin’ Tennyson 27-3 (23) could be heading to a showdown with former three-weight world champion Jorge Linares 47-5 (29) if promoter Eddie Hearn has his way. The Matchroom Boxing boss made the comments following Tennys…

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai shakes off rust, wants Juan Francisco Estrada…

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai shakes off rust, wants Juan Francisco Estrada rematch next

Former two-time WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai 48-5-1 (41) overcame a slow start to walk down in the back half of his 10-round against Amnat Ruenroeng 20-4 (6) en route to a unanimous decision win in their 120-pound catchweight b…

Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr set to clash in…

Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr set to clash in crucial crossroads bout on August 22

In an intriguing clash between leading contenders Eleider ‘Storm’ Alvarez 25-1 (13) will meet Joe ‘The Beast’ Smith Jr 25-3 (20) in a WBO light heavyweight world title eliminator at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 22 live…

Carl Frampton on track to become Ireland's first three-weight world…

Carl Frampton on track to become Ireland's first three-weight world champion

Frank Warren says he is still working on getting Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2 (15) a shot at WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 21-2 (10) in his bid to see him crowned Ireland’s first three-weight world champion. “Carl F…

Angelo Leo promises same result against late replacement Tramaine Williams

Angelo Leo promises same result against late replacement Tramaine Williams

Angelo ‘El Chinito’ Leo 19-0 (9) says he isn’t bothered by his late change of opponent after Stephen Fulton 18-0 (8) was forced to withdraw from their fight for the vacant WBO super bantamweight title after testing positive to COVID-19. The 26-yea…

Leo Santa Cruz: "If Tank Davis doesn't make weight, it's…

Leo Santa Cruz:

WBA and featherweight and super featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz 37-1-1 (19) will be looking to add the WBA lightweight title to his collection when he takes on Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US