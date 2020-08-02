TwitterFacebook

Ted Cheeseman defeats Sam Eddington at Eddie Hearn’s House Party Vol.1

2 August 2020
_113779611_cheeseman
Ted Cheeseman vs Sam Eddington
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Junior middleweight Ted Cheeseman 16-2-1 (9) got the monkey off his back with a hard-fought 12-round unanimous decision victory over Sam Eggington 28-7 (17) at the Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday night.

It was Cheeseman’s first win in almost two years after going 0-2-1 in his past three fights.

The 24-year-old Londoner got off to a flying start, showing off his boxing skills to control the early action. Late in the second round he wobbled Eggington with a right hand but was unable to finish him off before the bell.

See Also

The complexion of the fight changed in the middle rounds as Eggington, 26, willed himself back into the fight. Cheeseman welcomed the opportunity to brawl and the second half of the bout was punctuated by thrilling exchanges on the inside.

In the final round Eggington threw everything he had at Cheeseman, hurting him with a right-left combination before the favourite came firing back. If there was a crowd on hand they surely would have been on their feet as the pair traded power shots until the bell.

When the dust settled all three judges had the fight in favour of Cheeseman by scores of 115-114 and 116-113 twice.

“I’ve seen fighters lose sometimes and the come back to the changing room and they don’t care,” said Cheeseman, who lifted the IBF International title with the win.

“Everyone has seen that every time I lose I am very upset.

“I cried my eyes out after (Sergio) Garcia, I stormed out of the ring after (Kieron) Conway, I stormed out of the ring after (Scott) Fitzgerald. I’m a winner and I love winning. I have given my heart and soul to the sport and come through my problems. I thought I deserved a bit of luck the last year, but I never got it.

“I stayed determined, I pushed on and had a tough fight again, I never came back with a warm-up.

“When I got a little bit tired, I stood down and had a fight with Sam. I know I can box and fight, but maybe I (lacked) a bit of morale and confidence, I hadn’t won of nearly two years.

“But I had a great camp and was confident going in that ring. I had no pressure with no crowd here.

“It was great to have no crowd and just communicate with Tony (Sims, his trainer). I know I made a few mistakes, but I boxed really well considering I’ve come off two losses and a draw.

“At times, when it got tough, I could have thought ‘I’m winning, but it is just not going my way, it is just one of them nights again’. But I bit down on my gumshield and gave my all.

“This was my last chance. If I lost tonight I was retired, but now I could be No.5 in the world, I’m IBF international champion, I could cry my eyes out with happiness.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Ted Cheeseman defeats Sam Eddington at Eddie Hearn's House Party Vol.1

Ted Cheeseman defeats Sam Eddington at Eddie Hearn's House Party…

James Tennyson targets Jorge Linares after putting away Gavin Gwynne

James Tennyson targets Jorge Linares after putting away Gavin Gwynne

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai shakes off rust, wants Juan Francisco Estrada rematch next

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai shakes off rust, wants Juan Francisco Estrada…

Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr set to clash in crucial crossroads bout on August 22

Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr set to clash in…

Carl Frampton on track to become Ireland's first three-weight world champion

Carl Frampton on track to become Ireland's first three-weight world…

Angelo Leo promises same result against late replacement Tramaine Williams

Angelo Leo promises same result against late replacement Tramaine Williams

Leo Santa Cruz:

Leo Santa Cruz: "If Tank Davis doesn't make weight, it's…

Roy Jones Jr expecting the unexpected against Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr expecting the unexpected against Mike Tyson

Angelo Leo out to hurt Stephen Fulton in WBO super bantamweight title tilt

Angelo Leo out to hurt Stephen Fulton in WBO super…

TOP STORIES

Ted Cheeseman defeats Sam Eddington at Eddie Hearn's House Party…

Ted Cheeseman defeats Sam Eddington at Eddie Hearn's House Party Vol.1

Junior middleweight Ted Cheeseman 16-2-1 (9) got the monkey off his back with a hard-fought 12-round unanimous decision victory over Sam Eggington 28-7 (17) at the Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday night. It was Cheeseman’s firs…

James Tennyson targets Jorge Linares after putting away Gavin Gwynne

James Tennyson targets Jorge Linares after putting away Gavin Gwynne

Belfast banger James ‘The Assassin’ Tennyson 27-3 (23) could be heading to a showdown with former three-weight world champion Jorge Linares 47-5 (29) if promoter Eddie Hearn has his way. The Matchroom Boxing boss made the comments following Tennys…

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai shakes off rust, wants Juan Francisco Estrada…

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai shakes off rust, wants Juan Francisco Estrada rematch next

Former two-time WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai 48-5-1 (41) overcame a slow start to walk down in the back half of his 10-round against Amnat Ruenroeng 20-4 (6) en route to a unanimous decision win in their 120-pound catchweight b…

Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr set to clash in…

Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr set to clash in crucial crossroads bout on August 22

In an intriguing clash between leading contenders Eleider ‘Storm’ Alvarez 25-1 (13) will meet Joe ‘The Beast’ Smith Jr 25-3 (20) in a WBO light heavyweight world title eliminator at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 22 live…

Carl Frampton on track to become Ireland's first three-weight world…

Carl Frampton on track to become Ireland's first three-weight world champion

Frank Warren says he is still working on getting Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2 (15) a shot at WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 21-2 (10) in his bid to see him crowned Ireland’s first three-weight world champion. “Carl F…

Angelo Leo promises same result against late replacement Tramaine Williams

Angelo Leo promises same result against late replacement Tramaine Williams

Angelo ‘El Chinito’ Leo 19-0 (9) says he isn’t bothered by his late change of opponent after Stephen Fulton 18-0 (8) was forced to withdraw from their fight for the vacant WBO super bantamweight title after testing positive to COVID-19. The 26-yea…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US