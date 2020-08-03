TwitterFacebook

Canelo Alvarez planning barnstorming world tour

3 August 2020
Canelo Alvarez
Photo Credit: Tom Hogan Photography
World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) is planning a barnstorming tour of the world, according to Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez.

The 30-year-old Mexican superstar wants to expand his global brand with the UK and Japan high on his list of countries to fight in.

“We’ve talked about it, and he obviously wants to expand his brand and his likeness, and I think that would be sensational if we could get something done in the UK,” Gomez told Boxing Social.

“But we have talked about it. We’ve talked about going to Japan as well, and I think he wants to start to travel and fight outside the US. I think it’s going to create a bigger market for himself.”

Alvarez was widely expected to Billy Joe Saunders on Cinco de Mayo earlier this year before the global coronavirus pandemic halted those plans.

Rescheduling the fight for September 12 was considered but that now appears to be a remote possibility.

“We’re all for it. We never had a finalised deal. We were discussing the possibility of doing that fight, and then the pandemic hit, and we had to stop everything,” Gomez said.

“Everything came to a screeching halt. It’s unfortunate, but maybe it can happen in the future. We don’t know.

“I know Billy Joe has essentially said that he’s not going to fight for the rest of the year. Maybe I’m mistaken. I don’t know for sure.

“But if the fight can be made in the future, I think it would a terrific fight. Any or all of them.

“They’re all world-class fighters, and that’s the kind of fighter that Canelo wants to fight.

“Any and all of them would make a good match. They’ll be tough fights because they’re championship level fighters.”

