Ryan Garcia insists he is ready for the big league

Undefeated lightweight contender Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 20-0 (17) insists he is ready to step up to the big league despite being just 21 years old.

The Los Angelan has been linked to a fight against former world title challenger Luke Campbell 20-3 (16) but negotiations have reached a standstill in recent weeks.

“I’m in the position where the public is demanding I fight somebody when I’m 21, and I’m not even a world champion. I’m fine with that, and I want that,” said Ryan Garcia to ESPN. “I know I have it in me.

“I have speed, talent, and power. It’s not like I’m barely beating these guys I’m supposed to beat. I’m obliterating them in one round. So I want my chance to prove the world and shock the world that I am what I say I am.

“But if you look at all the other prospects and world champions, when they don’t fight nobody and when, they say, ‘Oh great, you’re the best.’ But for me, you can hear it in my voice that I’m frustrated and irritated by all of that.

“I think that is an outlet for them and a way for them to start their bitterness and hate-ness because I don’t see any other reason they would have to hate other than saying I’m not fighting nobody.”

British southpaw Campbell, 32, has lost world title bids against Vasiliy Lomachenko and Jorge Linares, both on points.

“It’s time to show them what I’m made of. Are you guys ready! He says he is going to knock me out,” Garcia posted on Instagram.

“We shall see thank you to all my supporters who have been supporting me since day one time to get to 21-0.”

