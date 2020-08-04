TwitterFacebook

Barrientes Twins, DJ Zamora III Remain Undefeated with Knockouts in Mexico

4 August 2020
Barrientes Twins
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

17-year old twin boxing sensations, coming fresh off a sparring tour in the United States, Angel “AK-47” (3-0, 3 KOs) and Chavez “The Beast” Barrientes (3-0, 3 KOs), and their highly touted teammate, Demler “DJ” Zamora lll (4-0, 3 KOs), all scored impressive knockouts on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Papas and Beer in Rosarito, MX.

The three highly regarded fighters, who hail from the Pound-4-Pound boxing gym in Las Vegas, Nevada, all lived up to their billing.

Super bantamweight Chavez Barrientes stopped Gilberto Valenzuela in the first round, furthering his impressive performances.

“I had a very good camp, and worked hard for this bout,” said Chavez Barrientes. “We spent a lot of time working with fighters we’d never sparred before and it helped a lot for this fight. I hit my opponent with powerful body blow and that was the punch that hurt him most. He couldn’t recover after that.”

Twin brother, Angel Barrientes saw a similar result as he stopped Brayan Martinez in the first round of their super bantamweight bout.

“I was able to land a couple of nice straight right hands to my opponents head that put him down early,” said Angel Barrientes. “I am lucky to return the ring this soon and hope to stay active as I want to achieve so much in this sport. I knew I had to make a statement and I did.”

Featherweight Demler “DJ” Zamora III stopped Sergio Vidal in the second round with a check right hook.

“We’ve been working on a lot of different things in the gym and one of them was throwing a hard right hook,” said Zamora “That was the punch that landed flush and hurt my opponent. Once I saw him hurt, I wanted to end the fight and I did so with a flurry of punches. These camps keep getting better and better and felt as sharp as ever going into this fight.”

Other Pound-4-Pound stablemates scoring victories in Mexico were Lightweight Nino Delgado (6-0-1, 3 KOs), Super Flyweight Jesse Rosales (4-0, 3 KOs), and Featherweight Joseph Macedo (2-0, 2 KOs).

