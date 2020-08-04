TwitterFacebook

New date announced for Sammy Cantwell and Ricky Little’s Southern Area Super-Flyweight showdown

4 August 2020
Sammy Cantwell and Ricky Little’s Southern Area Super-Flyweight showdown has been rescheduled to take place on Saturday 5th September.

The title fight will feature on the card headlined by Alex Dilmaghani’s challenge for the European Super-Featherweight title against Champion Samir Ziani, exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5.

Presented by Mick Hennessy for Hennessy Sports in association with Ladbrokes, Infinitum, Numan and Everlast, the five-fight card to be staged behind-closed-doors at a purpose built TV production facility in Wakefield, also features cruiserweight talent Isaac Chamberlain and fast-rising Sevenoaks middleweight prospect Michael Hennessy Jr.

Bexleyheath’s Cantwell (7-1-1, 3 KO’s) was due to face Southampton’s Little (5-2-1, 1 KO), the Southern Area Champion, on April 25th in Crystal Palace, but the show was subsequently postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sammy, son of Mickey, the popular 90s British Flyweight Champion and four-time World Title Challenger, is thrilled that the fight has been rescheduled and is ready to claim his first title. And Mickey will be also working Sammy’s corner on the night of the fight.

“It’s fantastic that Mick has kept the title fight and I can’t wait to get in the ring. It’s been a very challenging time for everyone, but I’m thrilled to still be fighting where many boxers aren’t able to return to the ring yet. It will be strange without a crowd as I have a massive fan base, but I’m going all out to take that title from Little,” Said Cantwell.

Little said, “I’ve kept in shape throughout as I knew the fight would eventually come off so I’m ready right now for Cantwell. He wants the title so I’m expecting him to come in fully fit and prepared because he’s in for the fight of his life if he thinks he’s taking my title.”

Promoter Mick Hennessy added, “This could turn out to be a war between the pair, they have the biggest hearts and fight at a frenetic pace which could prove to be a real exciting fight between them. The show is complete now with Alex’s challenge for the European title as the headliner which I also expect to be a real thriller as both men are fully charged-up for the fight. With Isaac looking to make a statement in his return, plus my son Michael, it’s a cracking show, live and free on Channel 5.”

