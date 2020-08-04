TwitterFacebook

Roy Jones Jr reveals fight plan ahead of Mike Tyson bout

4 August 2020
roy jones jnr
Does Roy Jones still retain enough speed and reflexes good enough to overcome Mike Tyson?
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Roy Jones Jr says he will rely on his sharper boxing skills to pick apart Mike Tyson in the later rounds of their eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles on September 12.

The 51-year-old is returning to the ring for the first time since February 2018 while Tyson, 54, has been inactive for 15 years.

“I’m just going to box him at first,” Jones Jr told Peter Maniatis on the KO Boxing Show. “Stay away from him from that early onslaught. That’s when he will be most dangerous. For the first two or three rounds.

See Also

“After that, I should be able to take over as I have been active and he hasn’t been active. The longer the fight goes the better it is for me, the worse it is for him.

“So I will just come out and box early – keep my distance. If I keep my distance, the safer it will be for me but at the end of the day where at some point I will have to engage and put the pressure on him. Once I get past that early storm I will have my chance.”

Jones Jr, who won versions of the world championship at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight, said the timing of the fight was perfect with the dearth of sports due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a blessing in disguise,” Jones Jr said. “I was just so glad so delighted that he chose me as the opponent he wanted to face.

“I wanted to fight Mike back when I won the heavyweight title back in 2003 but it was never going to happen – but he was the only guy I would have stayed for in the heavyweights to face.

“So when they came and called for me this time, I said ‘man, it’s a crazy time but people strictly in their house now, they really cannot go far so people want entertainment because we don’t have a lot of sports going on so this is a perfect time for it’.”

Jones Jr added he has been in the recording studio preparing a song that is set to be released in the lead up to the Tyson bout.

“I am still involved in the music industry and will have a song coming out before the (Mike Tyson) fight. Actually probably a couple of weeks before the fight. I can’t wait,” he said.

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Roy Jones Jr reveals fight plan ahead of Mike Tyson bout

Roy Jones Jr reveals fight plan ahead of Mike Tyson…

Ryan Garcia insists he is ready for the big league

Ryan Garcia insists he is ready for the big league

Canelo Alvarez planning barnstorming world tour

Canelo Alvarez planning barnstorming world tour

Mike Tyson responds to George Foreman, Anthony Joshua warns fans

Mike Tyson responds to George Foreman, Anthony Joshua warns fans

Angelo Leo becomes first male world champion from Albuquerque since Johnny Tapia

Angelo Leo becomes first male world champion from Albuquerque since…

Ted Cheeseman defeats Sam Eddington at Eddie Hearn's House Party Vol.1

Ted Cheeseman defeats Sam Eddington at Eddie Hearn's House Party…

James Tennyson targets Jorge Linares after putting away Gavin Gwynne

James Tennyson targets Jorge Linares after putting away Gavin Gwynne

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai shakes off rust, wants Juan Francisco Estrada rematch next

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai shakes off rust, wants Juan Francisco Estrada…

Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr set to clash in crucial crossroads bout on August 22

Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr set to clash in…

TOP STORIES

Roy Jones Jr reveals fight plan ahead of Mike Tyson…

Roy Jones Jr reveals fight plan ahead of Mike Tyson bout

Roy Jones Jr says he will rely on his sharper boxing skills to pick apart Mike Tyson in the later rounds of their eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles on September 12. The 51-year-old is returning to the ring for the first time since Februar…

Ryan Garcia insists he is ready for the big league

Ryan Garcia insists he is ready for the big league

Undefeated lightweight contender Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 20-0 (17) insists he is ready to step up to the big league despite being just 21 years old. The Los Angelan has been linked to a fight against former world title challenger Luke Campbell 20-3 (…

Canelo Alvarez planning barnstorming world tour

Canelo Alvarez planning barnstorming world tour

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) is planning a barnstorming tour of the world, according to Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez. The 30-year-old Mexican superstar wants to expand his global brand with the UK and…

Mike Tyson responds to George Foreman, Anthony Joshua warns fans

Mike Tyson responds to George Foreman, Anthony Joshua warns fans

Mike Tyson has reacted to comments from George Foreman about his ring return against Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout in Las Angeles on September 12. Foreman, who returned to the ring after a 10-year retirement to become the oldest w…

Angelo Leo becomes first male world champion from Albuquerque since…

Angelo Leo becomes first male world champion from Albuquerque since Johnny Tapia

WBO super bantamweight champion Angelo ‘El Chinito’ Leo 20-0 (9) says his consistent pressure was the difference in his world title winning effort against Tramaine ‘The Mighty Midget’ Williams 19-1 (6) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connect…

Ted Cheeseman defeats Sam Eddington at Eddie Hearn's House Party…

Ted Cheeseman defeats Sam Eddington at Eddie Hearn's House Party Vol.1

Junior middleweight Ted Cheeseman 16-2-1 (9) got the monkey off his back with a hard-fought 12-round unanimous decision victory over Sam Eggington 28-7 (17) at the Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday night. It was Cheeseman’s firs…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US