TwitterFacebook

Team Havoc duo Peter Dobson and Alex Vargas set for TV dates as pair feature on Telemundo’s Summer Boxing Series

4 August 2020
Boxing Ring
Photo Credit: Tom Hogan/360 Boxing Promotions
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Team Havoc duo Peter Dobson and Alex Vargas set for TV dates as pair feature on Telemundo’s Summer Boxing Series

Team Havoc advised pair of Alex Vargas (6-0, 1KO) and Peter Dobson (11-0, 7KOs) will feature on Telemundo’s Summer Boxing Series promoted by All Star Boxing this coming August in Kissimmee, Florida.

Vargas, who had a standout performance in the New York Golden Gloves prior to turning professional, is now undefeated in his first professional 6 contests and steps up in class on the nationally televised platform this coming August 21.

See Also

Vargas opened up about his opportunity to fight on national television and reflected on training camp.

He said, “I’m absolutely delighted to be given an opportunity to compete on a huge platform and I’d like to thank Andre Rozier, Ryan Rickey, my father, and Chris for getting me this opportunity and getting me prepared correctly for this next fight.

“I’ve been training hard for this fight as it’s a step up in class for me. It’s the fights I’ve been craving and I’ve never turned down a fight, so I can’t wait to put on a show on August 21 on Telemundo. The response has been amazing and I want to say thank you to everybody for the support I’ve received.”

Joining Vargas on the Telemundo Summer Series is undefeated Bronx native Peter Dobson, who has fast become one of New York’s fastest rising talents.

Dobson weighed in on his next fight and once again featuring on a big platform.

The one time WBC USNBC Welterweight Champion stated, “I’m really happy to be getting a fight at a time most people are struggling for one, so thank you to Andre, Chris, Ryan and the whole Havoc Team for making this happen for me.

“I’ve been training non-stop I’m always in the gym working hard and trying to improve waiting for the call. I’ve boxed on big platforms in the past and had some good wins on big shows, so this is nothing new to me and I’m planning on making a statement in this fight so definitely tune into Telemundo on August 28.”

Trainer and Head of Havoc Management and Advisory Andre Rozier gave his take on two of his charges outings in late August.

Rozier said, “I’m really happy for Peter and Alex to be getting opportunities on national TV and Ryan and Chris have really worked hard in securing this so I have to say thank you to them for their hard work.

“Both fighters are more than ready for TV time. They are both extremely talented and have been working hard waiting for the call, so I’m excited for them to put on a show in front of a massive TV audience.

“The camp is buzzing right now, we have Sergiy Derevyanchenko preparing for a world title fight, Edgar Berlanga Jr made another statement on ESPN recently and we have fighters such as Duke Micah preparing for big fights too. There is a great mix of talent around us right now and the great energy we have transitions into great performances and I expect two top class performance from Peter Dobson and Alex Vargas in late August.”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev being targeted for first weekend of December

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev being targeted for first weekend…

Callum Smith remains frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez, says Eddie Hearn

Callum Smith remains frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez, says Eddie…

Roy Jones Jr reveals fight plan ahead of Mike Tyson bout

Roy Jones Jr reveals fight plan ahead of Mike Tyson…

Ryan Garcia insists he is ready for the big league

Ryan Garcia insists he is ready for the big league

Canelo Alvarez planning barnstorming world tour

Canelo Alvarez planning barnstorming world tour

Mike Tyson responds to George Foreman, Anthony Joshua warns fans

Mike Tyson responds to George Foreman, Anthony Joshua warns fans

Angelo Leo becomes first male world champion from Albuquerque since Johnny Tapia

Angelo Leo becomes first male world champion from Albuquerque since…

Ted Cheeseman defeats Sam Eddington at Eddie Hearn's House Party Vol.1

Ted Cheeseman defeats Sam Eddington at Eddie Hearn's House Party…

James Tennyson targets Jorge Linares after putting away Gavin Gwynne

James Tennyson targets Jorge Linares after putting away Gavin Gwynne

TOP STORIES

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev being targeted for first weekend…

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev being targeted for first weekend of December

Eddie Hearn is still holding out hope that the fight between unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) will take place in front of a live crowd. The WBA, IBF and WBO champion is due to make a mandatory defenc…

Callum Smith remains frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez, says Eddie…

Callum Smith remains frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez, says Eddie Hearn

WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 27-0 (19) remains the leading contender to face Mexican superstar and world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) later this year, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. But th…

Roy Jones Jr reveals fight plan ahead of Mike Tyson…

Roy Jones Jr reveals fight plan ahead of Mike Tyson bout

Roy Jones Jr says he will rely on his sharper boxing skills to pick apart Mike Tyson in the later rounds of their eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles on September 12. The 51-year-old is returning to the ring for the first time since Februar…

Ryan Garcia insists he is ready for the big league

Ryan Garcia insists he is ready for the big league

Undefeated lightweight contender Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 20-0 (17) insists he is ready to step up to the big league despite being just 21 years old. The Los Angelan has been linked to a fight against former world title challenger Luke Campbell 20-3 (…

Canelo Alvarez planning barnstorming world tour

Canelo Alvarez planning barnstorming world tour

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) is planning a barnstorming tour of the world, according to Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez. The 30-year-old Mexican superstar wants to expand his global brand with the UK and…

Mike Tyson responds to George Foreman, Anthony Joshua warns fans

Mike Tyson responds to George Foreman, Anthony Joshua warns fans

Mike Tyson has reacted to comments from George Foreman about his ring return against Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout in Las Angeles on September 12. Foreman, who returned to the ring after a 10-year retirement to become the oldest w…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US