Team Havoc duo Peter Dobson and Alex Vargas set for TV dates as pair feature on Telemundo’s Summer Boxing Series

Team Havoc advised pair of Alex Vargas (6-0, 1KO) and Peter Dobson (11-0, 7KOs) will feature on Telemundo’s Summer Boxing Series promoted by All Star Boxing this coming August in Kissimmee, Florida.

Vargas, who had a standout performance in the New York Golden Gloves prior to turning professional, is now undefeated in his first professional 6 contests and steps up in class on the nationally televised platform this coming August 21.

Vargas opened up about his opportunity to fight on national television and reflected on training camp.

He said, “I’m absolutely delighted to be given an opportunity to compete on a huge platform and I’d like to thank Andre Rozier, Ryan Rickey, my father, and Chris for getting me this opportunity and getting me prepared correctly for this next fight.

“I’ve been training hard for this fight as it’s a step up in class for me. It’s the fights I’ve been craving and I’ve never turned down a fight, so I can’t wait to put on a show on August 21 on Telemundo. The response has been amazing and I want to say thank you to everybody for the support I’ve received.”

Joining Vargas on the Telemundo Summer Series is undefeated Bronx native Peter Dobson, who has fast become one of New York’s fastest rising talents.

Dobson weighed in on his next fight and once again featuring on a big platform.

The one time WBC USNBC Welterweight Champion stated, “I’m really happy to be getting a fight at a time most people are struggling for one, so thank you to Andre, Chris, Ryan and the whole Havoc Team for making this happen for me.

“I’ve been training non-stop I’m always in the gym working hard and trying to improve waiting for the call. I’ve boxed on big platforms in the past and had some good wins on big shows, so this is nothing new to me and I’m planning on making a statement in this fight so definitely tune into Telemundo on August 28.”

Trainer and Head of Havoc Management and Advisory Andre Rozier gave his take on two of his charges outings in late August.

Rozier said, “I’m really happy for Peter and Alex to be getting opportunities on national TV and Ryan and Chris have really worked hard in securing this so I have to say thank you to them for their hard work.

“Both fighters are more than ready for TV time. They are both extremely talented and have been working hard waiting for the call, so I’m excited for them to put on a show in front of a massive TV audience.

“The camp is buzzing right now, we have Sergiy Derevyanchenko preparing for a world title fight, Edgar Berlanga Jr made another statement on ESPN recently and we have fighters such as Duke Micah preparing for big fights too. There is a great mix of talent around us right now and the great energy we have transitions into great performances and I expect two top class performance from Peter Dobson and Alex Vargas in late August.”

