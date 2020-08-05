TwitterFacebook

Anthony Joshua reveals he told Tyson Fury not to worry about Oleksandr Usyk in Marbella

5 August 2020
Screenshot-2020-07-19-at-14.22.59-5228
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua bumped into each other in Marbella.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Anthony Joshua has revealed what was discussed when he ran into Tyson Fury in Marbella, Spain recently.

The heavyweight rivals ran into each other while on holidays with Fury stopping to chat with Joshua, who was taking a walk.

WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua has agreed to terms with WBC boss Fury for two fights in 2021 providing both big men are victorious in their upcoming title defences.

See Also

Joshua is set to face IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev and has an overdue fight against WBO mandatory Oleksandr Usyk coming up too. Fury has a mandated rematch against Deontay Wilder in the works.

“My immediate reaction? Not much. To just be myself,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“I knew he was coming because I know a few people who know his mates.

“I was walking to the port. What’s nice about the situation is that the port is a busy tourist attraction – so it’s not like we saw each other on a private golf course.

“We’re public people, normal people. I was walking down, he was driving. It was the most likely place to find someone like me or Tyson.

“He said: ‘Don’t lose to Kubrat Pulev!’

“I said: ‘That’s something silly to say’.

“He said: ‘Have you got to fight Usyk?’

“I said: ‘Look Tyson – when me and you can get a fight together, we don’t have to worry about Usyk. See you next year’.

“I said hello to Mrs Fury, gave her a wave, and that was it.”

Joshua had previously commented about his holiday: “Fury fans were there. There was a healthy, sporting divide – Fury and AJ. They were shouting ‘Tyson Fury’ as I walked off. I gave them a gesture to let them know that I’m still here, I’m one of the lads as well!

“On my way back they tried to do it again so I confronted them.

“I said: ‘I’m here for the banter but let’s not make it a disrespectful thing. We’re all just here for a good time’.

“That calmed that situation down.

“Next minute, I bumped into Fury!

“It’s only right me and him will bump heads soon. We’ll put on a great show for the British public and the world. It’s going to be a massive fight.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko negotiations reach an impasse

Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko negotiations reach an impasse

Anthony Joshua reveals he told Tyson Fury not to worry about Oleksandr Usyk in Marbella

Anthony Joshua reveals he told Tyson Fury not to worry…

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev being targeted for first weekend of December

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev being targeted for first weekend…

Callum Smith remains frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez, says Eddie Hearn

Callum Smith remains frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez, says Eddie…

Roy Jones Jr reveals fight plan ahead of Mike Tyson bout

Roy Jones Jr reveals fight plan ahead of Mike Tyson…

Ryan Garcia insists he is ready for the big league

Ryan Garcia insists he is ready for the big league

Canelo Alvarez planning barnstorming world tour

Canelo Alvarez planning barnstorming world tour

Mike Tyson responds to George Foreman, Anthony Joshua warns fans

Mike Tyson responds to George Foreman, Anthony Joshua warns fans

Angelo Leo becomes first male world champion from Albuquerque since Johnny Tapia

Angelo Leo becomes first male world champion from Albuquerque since…

TOP STORIES

Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko negotiations reach an impasse

Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko negotiations reach an impasse

Negotiations for the highly anticipated fight between Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) and Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) have reached an impasse that could see the October 3 card in Las Vegas scrapped. IBF champion Lopez has reportedly been offered $1.2 mil…

Anthony Joshua reveals he told Tyson Fury not to worry…

Anthony Joshua reveals he told Tyson Fury not to worry about Oleksandr Usyk in Marbella

Anthony Joshua has revealed what was discussed when he ran into Tyson Fury in Marbella, Spain recently. The heavyweight rivals ran into each other while on holidays with Fury stopping to chat with Joshua, who was taking a walk. WBA, IBF and WBO…

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev being targeted for first weekend…

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev being targeted for first weekend of December

Eddie Hearn is still holding out hope that the fight between unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) will take place in front of a live crowd. The WBA, IBF and WBO champion is due to make a mandatory defenc…

Callum Smith remains frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez, says Eddie…

Callum Smith remains frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez, says Eddie Hearn

WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 27-0 (19) remains the leading contender to face Mexican superstar and world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) later this year, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. But th…

Roy Jones Jr reveals fight plan ahead of Mike Tyson…

Roy Jones Jr reveals fight plan ahead of Mike Tyson bout

Roy Jones Jr says he will rely on his sharper boxing skills to pick apart Mike Tyson in the later rounds of their eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles on September 12. The 51-year-old is returning to the ring for the first time since Februar…

Ryan Garcia insists he is ready for the big league

Ryan Garcia insists he is ready for the big league

Undefeated lightweight contender Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 20-0 (17) insists he is ready to step up to the big league despite being just 21 years old. The Los Angelan has been linked to a fight against former world title challenger Luke Campbell 20-3 (…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US